Montecasino, the premier entertainment destination in Joburg, welcomes families and friends to immerse themselves in the magic of the season with a spectacular array of festivities. Make Montecasino your one-stop destination for a day packed with entertainment. The iconic Italian Village of Lights is back! If you missed it in previous years, start by strolling through the enchanting Tuscan village before choosing from a plethora of activities to keep the whole family entertained. Magical Italian Village of Lights Shines Bright - This holiday season, experience the enchanting atmosphere of the largest indoor lights display in Johannesburg. On until January 7, 2024, Montecasino’s Tuscan village will be aglow with over 285 300 LED lights, creating a mesmerising spectacle that captures the true essence of festivity, which will captivate visitors of all ages.

Dazzling 3D Projection Stories Illuminate the Piazza - As part of the #MonteMagic experience, witness the holiday spirit come to life through daily screenings of 3D Projection Stories at 20h00 until December 31. Once again, The Piazza Hotel's Tuscan facade will be transformed into a canvas for state-of-the-art 3D projections, offering a must-see experience for friends and families. Whether you choose to enjoy the magic from the Piazza's restaurants or beneath the stars, this spectacle promises to be a highlight of the festive season. Mesmerising Celebration at Montecasino. Picture: Supplied Festive Holiday Market in The Ballroom - From December 16 to 24, The Ballroom will host the Festive Holiday Market, open daily from 12h00 to 21h00. Entry is free, providing the perfect opportunity to explore over 40 stalls featuring hand-made gifts and locally produced novelties. It's the ideal place to find that special gift and revel in the holiday cheer. Captivating Performances to Delight Audiences

• “Swinglebells“ with Johnathan Roxmouth at Teatro (15-24 December): Celebrate the festive season with Swingle Bells – A Christmas Concert Spectacular featuring Jonathan Roxmouth and the 17-piece Johannesburg Big Band, conducted by Adam Howard at The Teatro. • “A Christmas Carol“ at Pieter Toerien Theatre (Until 10 December): Experience the warmth and redemption of the season with Jason Ralph portraying Scrooge in the timeless classic. • Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist at Pieter Toerien Theatre (3 December - 21 January): Unleash laughter and amazement with this entertainer suitable for all ages, making Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist the perfect night out for the entire family this festive season.

Mesmerizing Celebration at Montecasino. Picture: Supplied Don't miss the opportunity to make this festive season truly magical with the #MonteMagic experience at Montecasino. For more information, visit www.montecasino.co.za or follow us on social media at f/ @montecasino | i/ @montecasino_ZA