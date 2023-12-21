Global comedy sensation Russell Peters returns to South Africa in 2024

Peters has solidified his place in the comedy hall of fame with his unparalleled ability to connect with diverse audiences. From his early days performing in local clubs to becoming a global sensation, Peters has a knack for weaving hilarious tales from his own life. South Africans can catch “Russell Peters: Live” on February 9 at the Durban ICC; February 10 at SunBet Arena Time Square, Pretoria; and February 11 at GrandWest, Cape Town.

After four years, iconic comedian Russell Peters brings his unique brand of humour back to South Africa in 2024 for a three-city tour around the country.

Tickets will go live on Ticketpro soon. Register with the Blu Blood Royalty Club to get early-bird access: https://tinyurl.com/BBRoyaltyClub.

Russell Peters has come a long way from the 19-year-old doing stand-up at open mics in Toronto. With a career spanning decades, he has set attendance records at venues all around the world, was named one of “Rolling Stone’s” 50 Best Comics of All Time, released numerous comedy specials and has several awards under his belt for his hosting, producing and acting talents.

Known for his keen observations on cultural differences and the quirks that make each community unique, South African audiences can look forward to an interactive comedy experience and expect him to tackle a range of topics with his signature wit and seasoned storytelling.