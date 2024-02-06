‘Hunter’s Gold’ Invites You To #FostaTilYouTasteRealGold

Hunter’s Gold, the original premium cider in Africa since 1988 is fast gaining popularity amongst unisex South African consumers, and is delighted to showcase its latest campaign: ‘Fosta Until You Taste Real Gold’. The campaign follows the fantastical journey of Skhumbuzo, or ‘Skhu’, a character in relentless pursuit of gold. As a true South African, he possesses the innate talent for 'Uk’fosta’, which is the unparalleled ability to power through hardships, convert adversity into opportunity, and demonstrate remarkable resourcefulness. Join Skhu on his light-hearted adventures as he goes all out to find his real gold, as we realise Hunter’s Gold is the only real gold worth chasing.

Hunter’s Brand Manager, Nontsikelelo Gumede, said: ‘Hunter’s Gold keeps the ones Abafostayo refreshed. In this campaign we celebrate that never-give-up attitude, the true grit, determination, passion, and perseverance of South Africans. This campaign is an entertaining showcase of the spirit of Uk’Fosta, the ability to have fun and stay refreshed while pursuing one’s goals, no matter how outrageous they may seem.’ Hunter's Gold offers the ultimate thirst-quenching cider refreshment from the first gulp, the real gold standard refreshment since 1988. Consumers stand a chance to win one of two ‘Skhu’s Gold Experiences’ valued at R250,000 each. These exclusive adventures promise winners and three friends a premium Gold VIP Cape Town experience complete with luxurious travel, breathtaking views, adventure-filled days, and the refreshing taste of Hunter’s Gold.

To enter, purchase ANY Hunter's product, dial *120*764#, or scan the QR code, and voila! You could be packing your bags for the gold experience of a lifetime with three of your closest friends. CHEERS TO THOSE WHO FOSTA UNTIL THEY TASTE REAL GOLD! Watch Fosta Until You Taste Real Gold AV here: https://youtu.be/bSdRAC7ZIpk

For more info, follow #FostaTilYouTasteRealGold and #HuntersRefreshes on social media @Hunterscider. Hunter’s Refreshes Like Nothing on Earth Not for persons under the age of 18.