It’s the most magical Christmas concert of the year

There’s only one way to celebrate the festive season in Johannesburg this year, and that’s enjoying Swingle Bells. The Christmas concert spectacular is on at The Teatro, Montecasino for eight performances only from Friday December 15 to Sunday December 24. After five years, local musical theatre and international concert entertainer, Jonathan Roxmouth (Key Change, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, The Musicals in Concert) is returning to The Teatro. This time he joins the highly acclaimed 19-piece Johannesburg Big Band conducted by Adam Howard, to present a spectacular series of swingin’ Christmas hits entitled Swingle Bells.

Audiences will be delighted at the sight and sound of genuine family entertainment ranging from instantly recognisable traditional Christmas carols from Deck the Halls, and We Wish You A Merry Christmas, to fresh new versions of classics such as Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town. Swingle Bells is more than a love letter to Christmas. It is a throwback to the golden age of Christmas Swing Music when Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Bobby Darin were the custodians of “yule cool”. The concept is to have the most joy and fun with the music of everyone’s childhood.

Jonathan and the Johannesburg Big Band, will be joined onstage by special guest artists Timothy Moloi and Monique Steyn to add their own special flair of local brilliance with their phenomenal vocal talents. In 2020, Jonathan and The Johannesburg Big Band headed to Howard Audio studios to record the Christmas album Swingle Bells and are thrilled to be able to bring those recordings to life in spectacular fashion on the Teatro stage. What better way to end 2023, than to come and join in and experience the magic that will be Swingle Bells, brought to you by Howard Events in Association with The CoLab Network.