The gift of time: A merry Menlyn world awaits

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is inviting shoppers to enter a magical world of wonder this holiday season. With more than 400 stores and 177 000m² retail space, Menlyn Park offers a wide variety of gifts for everyone on your list. The festive programme at Menlyn Park promises to dazzle and delight with its showstoppers.

One of the highlights of the holiday programme is the “Gift of Time” experience. Families can explore the Time Capsule, a collection of six mesmerising play pods where each tick has a tale to tell. Children can let their imaginations run wild as they journey through the whimsical world. Visitors to Menlyn Park will also be treated to themed Christmas trees adorned with tales and trinkets. Each tree tells its own luxurious story, adding a touch of magic to the shopping experience. In the spirit of giving, Menlyn Park offers a gift-wrapping service with glittering ribbons, and the proceeds go to a heart-warming cause. Shoppers can also visit the family portrait stations to capture memories with loved ones, including their furry friends.

Live classical music will set the festive mood as visitors meander through the magical lanes of Menlyn Park. For the little ones, there will be an immersive outdoor playground of activities at Menlyn Sky, where they can enjoy independent play and create festive memories. The Time Capsule is the star attraction, taking place from December 1 to 3rd and December 8 to 24. This bewitching time machine slows time down and blends festive favourites with a futuristic flair. Families can explore the Time Travel Cinema, where they will be whisked away to Santa’s North Pole factory. The animated short film "The Gift of Time" will be shown every 15 minutes, and visitors can collect a special gift afterwards.