Unlock Your Side Hustle Potential with Cresta - A Successful Start to Earning Extra Income

Cresta Shopping Centre is excited to announce the resounding success of its first workshop in the Cresta Side Hustle Series, an initiative dedicated to helping the community unlock new ways to earn extra income. The Side Hustle Series offers Cresta shoppers the opportunity to develop skills, gain valuable experience, and make money on the side, without disrupting their current responsibilities. A Free Workshop with Industry Experts & Celebrity Guests

Cresta provided this first workshop at no cost to attendees, offering them the chance to engage with a panel of industry experts, media personalities, and celebrity guest Thabang Mazibuko - influencer and Big Brother reality TV star. All participants were treated to fabulous Swag Bags filled with impressive goodies, alongside delicious food, drinks, and very special (expensive) spoils from Samsung. A Well-Attended Event with an Extra Income Opportunity The workshop welcomed over 100-guests, including high school and university students, as well as some parents. The main objective was to teach participants how to conduct field research - a skill that Cresta values as a community-centred, people-powered shopping centre. Cresta is always looking to its shoppers to help shape the shopping experience, and these participants will now carry out research on behalf of the centre. Not only did they gain essential skills, but they will also be compensated for their efforts, making this the perfect side hustle for students looking to earn extra money without impacting their studies.

Expert Guidance from Prof. Ilse Struweg Professor Ilse Struweg, Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Johannesburg, led the workshop, equipping attendees with the knowledge they need to conduct meaningful research. Her insights and pearls of wisdom will serve them well in their new roles as researchers for Cresta. Inspiring Panel & Special Guest

The event was brilliantly hosted by singer and actress Felix Mlangeni, who not only acted as the MC for the day but also shared her own pearls of wisdom throughout. The panel discussion featured key voices from the industry, including sports media personality Sinethemba Mbatha, advertising expert Menzi, and Prof. Ilse Struweg. Moderated by Renate from Brand Cartel and Andisiwe from Cresta’s Marketing team, the panel delved into "The Power of Marketing and Research" and explored creative ways to turn extra income opportunities into real, sustainable side hustles. Thabang Mazibuko’s Inspiring Words The event concluded on a high-note with Thabang Mazibuko, who shared his personal journey and insights into balancing multiple interests, studies, and side hustles. His words of wisdom encouraged the audience to embrace a versatile lifestyle, where pursuing various passions can lead to great success. As a frequent Cresta shopper, Thabang was excited to work with a centre that he knows and loves.

Don’t Miss Out - Join the Cresta Side Hustle Series! This initiative is part of Cresta’s Side Hustle Series and the ongoing Cresta Brand Ambassadorship programme. If you missed the event, there’s still time to get involved! Submit your CV through the Side Hustle microsite at www.crestasidehustle.co.za and be considered for future workshops and festive season opportunities. Cresta is always on the lookout for enthusiastic community members to assist with in-centre activations and more.