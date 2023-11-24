Welcome to Cresta’s Merry Playground – Jingle All the Play

INTRODUCING: CRESTA TOWN We are thrilled to unveil the newest addition to our holiday festivities, Cresta Town, a vibrant, pretend city crafted with care to spark imagination and joy in our youngest visitors.

Cresta Shopping Centre believes in the transformative power of play and is proud to provide a space where children can delve into the world of make-believe, taking on roles from firefighters to chefs in their own miniature metropolis. Pretend play is more than just fun – it’s a critical component of childhood development. It encourages creativity, social skills and cognitive growth, providing children with a platform to explore and understand the world around them. By simulating real-life roles and activities, Cresta Town offers fun experiences for children to learn through play, delighting their senses and igniting their imaginations. In celebration of the launch of Cresta Town, we are offering an exclusive opportunity for our shoppers to indulge their little ones in this enchanting pretend play experience at no cost. The initiative reflects Cresta Shopping Centre’s commitment to creating family-friendly environments that are entertaining and enriching.

Cresta’s Merry Playground. Supplied Cresta Town is not just a play area; it’s a merry imagination-stoking playground where children can explore four Pretend Play Houses, each offering a different world to delve into. The vibrant Play Park and its play gym promise to burn energy and inspire teamwork, while the Arts-and-Crafts zone is decorated with tables and benches for the creation of mini masterpieces. Little bookworms will find solace in our cosy Reading Corner, and aspiring racers can zoom around on our Riding Track. Moreover, we’ve thoughtfully-designed a comfortable Parents Seating Zone, ensuring that guardians can take a moment to recalibrate and watch their children play in a secure, engaging environment. At Cresta Town, every visit is an opportunity for children to learn, play and grow.

Cresta’s Merry Playground. Supplied “We’re delighted to introduce Cresta Town, a space where imagination takes centre stage,” says Roshina Rajkumar, the Cresta Shopping Centre marketing manager. “Recognising the diverse needs of our shoppers, especially those with young children, we’ve designed this enchanting play area to be more than just a distraction; it’s a destination. It was paramount for us to steer away from the typical ‘plastic playground’ and instead, create an Instagram-worthy space that’s as functional as it is beautiful. “At Cresta Town, families can make memories, children can thrive in play and parents can enjoy the aesthetics of a space that complements their shopping experience. It’s our gift to our patrons — a place where joy and design meet practicality.”

CRESTA TOWN: THE HEART OF CRESTA’S MERRY PLAYGROUND – JINGLE ALL THE PLAY This festive season, Cresta Shopping Centre is transforming into a pleasantville of playful cheer with our Cresta Town. We're taking the holiday spirit to new heights, inviting shoppers to indulge in a merry playground of activities that puts play front and centre. With a festive candy-land theme, we’re stirring up the traditional holiday mix, offering a playful twist to the silly season.

Beyond the classic joy of snapping a picture with Santa, shoppers can enjoy the convenience and charm of our various gift-wrapping stations. True to the season’s spirit of giving, the stations will support the beloved charity, Educare Havenga, as part of Cresta’s hand-up initiatives, turning the simple act of gift-wrapping into a gesture of community support. In addition to exploring the enchanting Cresta Town, we invite our patrons to complete their festive to-do lists in style. With more than 200 stores, Cresta is your quintessential destination for holiday shopping – your one-stop-shop for everything on your list. WELCOME TO THE FAM, STARBUCKS!

We’re also thrilled to introduce the latest addition to our Cresta family – Starbucks – just in time for the festive buzz. As the aroma of Starbucks’ iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte fills the air, symbolising holiday warmth, shoppers can enjoy this firm festive favourite. Starbucks adds a touch of liquid luxury to your shopping experience, offering the perfect caffeine-boost to power through the festive season’s hustle-and-bustle. IT’S TIME TO PUSH ‘PLAY’ AND JINGLE ALL THE WAY Cresta Shopping Centre is proud to present a spectacular festive programme for our littlest shoppers at the heart of our celebrations – Cresta Town – the pulsing core of our Merry Playground.

From December 11 to 24, 2023, families can delight in a world of festive fun designed to ignite the imaginations of children and create unforgettable holiday memories. Execution of Festivities: Each ticket promises a full hour of merry-play within the festive heart of Cresta – Cresta Town. Tickets will be conveniently available for purchase at the stand with our seamless electronic payment system. Open for joy from 10am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 6pm on Sunday and public holidays, the magic awaits all who enter.

Festive Fun Ticket Details (Ticket Price: R40): • Unlimited joy with Free Play in the playfully curated Cresta Town set-up. • A culinary adventure in our Baking Studio, complete with a delightful take-home treat.

• A Craft Station where creativity knows no bounds, and each masterpiece is a keepsake. • Exclusive access to play with our Toy Partner’s demonstration units, where the latest toys come to life. • An invitation to the tranquil Reading Corner, alongside a variety of generic arts and crafts activities, including colouring-in sheets for our creative littles.