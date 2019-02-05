Argentinian cartoonist Liniers is among guest artists drawing strips for the new Popeye’s Cartoon Club. Liniers said he had loved the character since he was a boy. Liniers KFS World Rights Reserved

The world’s most popular sailor man may be “strong to the finish”, but he shows no signs of nearing the finish line any time soon. Popeye, who reached his 90th birthday this month, is still going strong, an iconic cartoon character who has nearly 10 million fans on Facebook. And for his birthday, he’s being reintroduced in comics and videos for a new generation.

Popeye debuted in EC Segar’s comic strip Thimble Theatre in 1929 in the New York Journal-American newspaper and several years later starred in his first theatrical cartoon. The dynamic was soon set: He would eat spinach to gain strength, beat rival and bully Bluto, and save his girlfriend, Olive Oyl.

Now, comic strip distributor King Features are celebrating the sailor - who still has his trademark bulging forearms, though not always his corncob pipe - with a new series of animated shorts, Popeye’s Island Adventures, on the Popeye and Friends YouTube channel.

Plus, King Features are letting top guest artists draw the comic as a nod to Segar’s famous Popeye’s Cartoon Club, where fan art was shared in the strip.

One of those guest artists is the Argentinian cartoonist Liniers (the pen name of Ricardo Siri), whose popular comic Macanudo is carried by King Features. Liniers answered questions about his love of Popeye.

Q: When did your history with Popeye begin?

A: When I was a kid in Buenos Aires, they showed the Fleischer Studios (animated) shorts after school, and I loved them. I remember eating some spinach, which I hated, thinking I was going to grow instant muscles. It didn’t happen, and I hated spinach for a long time. I loved Popeye, though!

Q: Why do you think Popeye endures as a comic icon at the age of 90? What makes him last?

A: Kids love adventures. And isn’t that what sailors are supposed to be? Professional risk-takers! World travellers! Venturers into the unknown! Also, he was funny. Superman wasn’t funny. Batman wasn’t funny. This guy was yuk-yuking through every dangerous ordeal he encountered.

Q: How did you react when King asked you to create your own Popeye strip?

A: It took me a while to muster the courage to put the pencil on the paper and draw Popeye, but as soon as I started, I realised this is an old friend. I loved doing the strip. The way Segar draws has been an influence of mine since I bought a collection of Popeye strips. It was the 60th anniversary collection edited by Mike Higgs. I studied the way he scribbled and scratched the paper. I think those old strips are why I still work with ink and nibs.

Q: Who renders your favourite Popeye, from any era, and why?

A: Segar. I loved that he created this wacky and huge alternate universe. All those weird characters poured out of that ink pot and populated that strip so absurdly and naturally. Some incredible ink pot it must’ve been.

Q: Is there any aspect of Popeye that has influenced or infused your work?

A: I guess the most impactful influence is that of trying to create a world that can stand on its own. With characters that seem to exist almost separated from their creator.

Q: Why do you think Popeye appeals to kids eternally?

A: Those incredible forearms! Kids know he can accomplish anything with those things! Also, the cool anchor (tattoos)!

