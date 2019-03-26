Trainee manager Tinashe Kahari at the Richmond Studio Cafe trying to cash up in the dark. | ANTOINE DE RAS

Eight consecutive days of load shedding took their toll on South Africans. This week, we spoke to some vulnerable small businesses and Joburg residents, fuming at being left in the dark. Blackouts strike fear into the infirm

An elderly woman sits alone in the cottage of an old age home fearing for her life each time Eskom implements rolling blackouts.

Christiana Brown*, a 70-year-old resident of Radio Cottage in Brixton, Johannesburg, suffers from multiple health complications, including lung problems, which makes it hard for her to breathe. She is heavily reliant on a nebuliser machine to ease her constant breathing problems. It has to be plugged in at all times because it does not store power.

She regularly pauses at intervals to catch her breath before continuing to speak.

The government is “failing horribly”, she believes. “We paid our taxes when we had our houses. Why can’t we live comfortably in our old age?”

She lives alone in the cottage, where her neighbour becomes her refuge when her breathing problems worsen during blackouts.

“My neighbour alerts the security, who will call an ambulance if I do not get better.

“But one day I am scared that I may not have the strength to get out of bed. It is scary.”

Brown cannot afford to buy sophisticated machines that can store power as she relies on a R1800 a month social grant, with which she has pay rent, buy food and pay for her regular hospital trips.

“We are really having things tough. I hope somebody can do something for us. We still want to live,” she said.

The old age facility does not have a back-up generator.

In another block, Lynette Beck, 67, is also frustrated by rolling blackouts. She has suffered complete loss of sight in her left eye following an operation. She barely has sight in her right eye.

“I struggle to get around, but when the electricity is off it is 10 times worse for me. I can’t go to the kitchen or to the toilet. My life stops completely. I can’t light a candle. It is dangerous.

“I can’t see properly and if I fall asleep with the candle on it can cause a fire,” she said.

Her family may not be aware of her struggles because they have not come to visit her for a while.

“If they knew they would probably send a social worker,” she said.

* Not her real name

Cuts enough to make your hair stand on end

Eight days of rolling blackouts have slashed cash flows at an Ekurhuleni barber and beauty salon.

Ali Khan, who owns Smart Unisex Hair and Beauty Salon in Brackenhurst, has to turn away customers when the electricity is cut off, hurting his income and his business.

“We use electricity to cut hair and trim beards, as well as for hairdryers and steamers that we use for facials,” he said.

Eskom has been implementing stage 4 load shedding over the past eight days. It implemented stage 2 load shedding for the first time in a week yesterday.

Khan says it is frustrating because when there is load shedding at homes, many people use it as an opportunity to get their hair cut. But he can’t capitalise on these opportunities and is now considering buying a generator.

“I can’t buy one yet. I need to save up to buy one first,” he said.

Khan is unable to work around the schedule because his business operates all the time. He can’t tell customers to come only when there is power.

But many of his services don’t require electricity. These include eyebrow and facial threading, as well as head massages and facial bleaching.

“But we are frustrated we have to turn away people who need a haircut,” Khan said.

Butcher tells of travails in trying to keep T-bones and chops tasty

Since load shedding started over a week ago, turnover at the Meat Us Butchery in Northcliff has fallen by over 50 percent.

“We can still trade, but the perception is you aren’t able to trade so nobody comes,” says owner Moosa Bhayat. “It takes you three times longer to get from point A to point B, so its frustration on the consumer’s side and the traffic they have to sit in during load shedding that impacts my business the most.”

While Bhayat’s business isn’t equipped with a generator, he has top line fridges and freezers to ensure his meat doesn’t go off.

“You’ve got to invest in top of the line fridges and freezers so your meat stays fine. Our fridges stay cold for 12 hours without electricity and our freezers stay cold for 24 hours so that helps.”

For now, load-shedding periods have only lasted four hours. “If it’s longer than that, we are going to start having product integrity issues.”

Although his business is taking a huge knock, Bhayat won’t invest in a generator. “I refuse to buy a generator because it’s cost prohibitive. It will cost me at least R150 000 to install a generator. That takes away from your capital equipment investment, additional staff, and many other things.

“What the government doesn’t realise is that small businesses provide the bulk of the jobs for the country. With load shedding going on right now most of the small businesses are vulnerable and they are the ones that will end up closing and that will add to the unemployment in this country.”

He worries about the future.

“The amount of revenue you lose every day for not being able to trade is going to cause the businesses to close.”

Bhayat says the only option for his and many others is to learn to adapt to the changes.

“The problem I have is that Eskom doesn’t give you a full warning so you can plan in advance. There is no consistency, no transparency, and no communication?”

Hard to have cake and eat it

As a baker, Mandy Pallatte’s days have always started bright and early. But throw load shedding into the mix, and they now unfold at 4.30am.

To overcome blackouts, Pallatte, who runs Cake and Bake in Honeydew, and her team of 10 leave long after dark, baking and decorating ordered cakes and cupcakes before and after the power goes out.

“We try to use as much time as we can. It’s mentally exhausting because it’s affecting us every day, hitting us at different times and it’s very difficult to plan,” she says.

“Today, load shedding was supposed to begin at 8am, but only started at 9am and finished at 1pm, not 12pm as scheduled. So, you lose all that time.

“A cake that stands in the oven with no heat, just sinks. You can’t wait for the power to come back.”

The cost impact is huge.

“We run two big ovens. If you’ve got 10 cakes in one oven, and the average pan takes 2kg, it’s 18 eggs per pan. It’s the oil, all your raw ingredients that now go to waste. It’s not just the cost of the product, but it’s that you’re having to remake things twice.

“We try to bake extra and have big walk-in coolers that are able to keep our cakes fresh. But load shedding affects our coolers.”

Trying to keep customers plugged in

As load shedding rippled across Joburg last week, customers seeking respite from the blackouts headed to the Richmond Studio Cafe for a cappuccino and a place to charge their laptops.

But the owner of the cafe in the suburb of Richmond, Antoine de Ras, could offer them neither. Like so many other South Africans, it was caught off-guard by the rolling blackouts.

For De Ras, this week was one of forking out money to mitigate the effects of stage 4 load shedding.

“We had to get a generator and you are not just paying for that, it is also setting it up,” says De Ras.

“Then there is the wastage in the fridges. But luckily we do have gas.”

The generator had to be replaced by a more expensive, quieter one. De Ras said he would be putting in more power points. This he hopes will give customers looking for relief from load shedding a place to wait it out with a caffeine fix and where they can fire up their laptops.

