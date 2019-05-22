Pridwin Preparatory School in Melrose, Joburg, hosted the Pridwin 7s rugby festival this month. The festival is the only 7s rugby event for prepschools in Johannesburg, with the sole aim of growing talent and developing rugby across Gauteng.

These teams represent boys from a range of socio-economic groups and diverse ethnic backgrounds. The festive nature of the Rugby 7s provides the ideal vehicle to promote a love for the game amongst young players and their families and has become a much-anticipated annual tradition.

The schools taking part included Pridwin, Christian Brothers’ College, St David’s, St John’s, St Benedict’s, St Peter’s, St Stithians, Orchards Primary, King Edward VII and The Ridge.

In a fantastic finish, Pridwin won the 2019 tournament.

The results were as follows; 1st place, Pridwin with 41 tries, in 2nd place, Orchard’s with 39 tries, and in 3rd, St Johns with 29 tries.

Rugby 7s is now recognised as an Olympic sport and made its debut in the 2016 Summer Olympics. The game originated in Melrose, Scotland, and now some 130 years later, it is being played in Melrose, Johannesburg.

Rugby 7s tournaments are traditionally known for having more of a relaxed atmosphere than traditional rugby games and has different rules such as; seven players instead of 15, scrums are made up of just three players from each team instead of eight, games are shorter with six-minute halves, all conversion attempts must be drop kicked and the team which has just scored kicks off as opposed to the conceding team.

Fans frequently attend 7s tournaments in fancy dress, and there is a festival celebratory atmosphere.

Pridwin was honoured to have a prestigious line up with 10 of the top Independent Schools in Gauteng, with their top performing rugby players having the opportunity to demonstrate their skills.

Well done to all the exceptional young talent that put on a great display of skill, and to Pridwin for hosting an outstanding, well run and well-attended community event.

The Saturday Star