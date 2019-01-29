Effingham Secondary School principal Inderan Govender is escorted from the school. | SIBUSISO NDLOVU African News Agency (ANA)

Dealing with drug problems has landed a school principal in hot water. Police Friday escorted Inderan Govender from Effingham Secondary School amid jeering pupils and parents who accused him of being heavy-handed.

The drama followed the arrival of five men on Thursday who allegedly selected pupils from class, accused them of drug dealing, then stripped and assaulted them with knuckle dusters, according to parents and pupils.

“They pulled me out of class, told the teacher the principal would like to see me,” a Grade 11 pupil said.

“They pushed me into the toilet and one asked if they could search me. I said ‘no’. Another pushed me and took my shoes. Then, one guy pushed my head under water in a basin.”

He said he was also stripped and, once he put his clothes on, saw they had put cigarettes in his clothes and a plastic bank bag of dagga in his pocket.

“Then they held me against the wall and punched me in the ribs. I have had to take anti-inflammatories,” he said.

Another Grade 11 pupil said the men called him during break. “He called me to the toilet and kept calling me a drug dealer. They didn’t search me. They just beat me and took me to an office and continued.”

There, he was joined by two other boys, one in Grade 9 and Grade 8.

“They started beating the boys and the Grade 9 guy got it the worst. He was punched as if he was a criminal.”

The Zulu teacher arrived on the scene and asked the men what they were doing to the boys, the pupil said. “They told her they were talking to us and they wanted us to deny (their assaulting them). I didn’t deny it.”

Yet another Grade 11 said one of the men pushed a chair into his chest.

“They kept saying I was a drug dealer yet there was no evidence.”

Another 15-year-old said he had been Tazered and hit with knuckle dusters.

Pupils also spoke of girls being Tazered and, on seeking shelter in the principal’s office, being called “bitches” by the principal’s personal assistant.

Parents said that last year, the principal had introduced the men to people at the school, saying “these are my five ous,”, said parent Daryll Naidoo.

Other parents said one of the “goons” who assaulted the children this week was Kevin Naicker, who had just been elected on to the school governing body.

“In every school there are drugs, so that was the reason they came. But the manner in which they acted was disrespectful to all the children,” said Naidoo.

Local education officials addressed the parents yesterday morning, saying an investigation would start on Monday and that Govender would not be back until it was finalised.

Minutes later Govender walked out the school with police around him and, as parents and pupils jeered, he went to the parking lot, got into a car, which roared out of the grounds.

Govender would not comment.