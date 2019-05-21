Sets of hand and footprints that are older than the last Ice Age have provided a peek into how our ancestors explored new territory. About 14000 years ago, a likely hunter-gather family that included two adults, an adolescent of about 11 years old and two children aged 3 and 6, entered the Bàsura cave, in Italy.

They were barefoot and at places had to crawl through narrow passages.

It was their hand and footprints that survived and, from their impressions, an international team of scientists, that included researchers from Italy, Argentina and South Africa, were able to work out their behaviour.

“In our study, we wanted to see how ancient humans explored this fascinating cave system,” said researcher Dr Marco Romano, of Wits University.

“Specifically, we set out to discover how many people entered the cave, whether they explored as individuals or as a group, their age, gender and what kind of route they took once inside the cave.”

The team studied 180 tracks left in the cave. To aid them, they used 3D modelling of the prints, modern dating methods, and software to analysis the structure of the tracks.





What they found suggests that young children even took part in what could be considered dangerous activities, like exploring a cave that could harbour dangerous animals.

The study of ancient spoor is becoming an important discipline in understanding our ancestors. In France, Austrian researchers, helped by three Namibian Bushmen San trackers, have been interpreting the spoor left by hunter-gatherers in a series of caves.

Their ongoing work has also provided valuable insight into the lives of these ancient humans.

The three trackers were able to identify the sex and ages of the individuals who left the footprints. They even helped solve a mystery. Archaeologists for a long time thought that the jumble of footprints in the cave of Niaux were left by a group of dancers taking part in a ritual.

The San realised the prints were left by a single person, a 14-year-old girl who was probably playing a game, where she buried her feet deep into the clay.

From analysing the Bàsura prints, the researchers were able to divide the tracks into what appeared to be unintentional and intentional use of the cave.

Unintentional use of the cave would be related to exploring, while intentional suggest social or symbolic activities that took place in the chambers.

“Together, our results show how a varied approach to studying our ancestors’ tracks can provide detailed insights on their behaviour,” said Marco Avanzini of the Trento Museum of Science, Italy.

“We hope our approach will be useful for painting similar pictures of how humans behaved in other parts of the world and during different periods of time.”

