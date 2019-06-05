Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).

Child Protection Week was officially launched at Johannesburg’s Orange Farm on Sunday. It’s a fitting place, a stone’s throw from one of the most urbanised and richest cities in Africa, but it could just as well be light years away for the poorest of the poor who eke out a subsistence there.

The most vulnerable of all are the children who live there.

But, if truth be told, all our children are at risk.

We have some of the best laws imaginable, crafted by some of the finest minds with the very best intentions but still we have cases like Baby Michael, Baby Daniel and Poppie.

None of them should have died, but they did - agonisingly because adults, the very people who should know better, could not find the resolve to either report the abuse or voice their suspicions.

Nelson Mandela used to say you could judge a country by the way it treats its children.

Today we would go one further and say what a travesty is it is when a moral duty has to be encoded in a statute to make its non-observance criminally punishable.

Yet that is the length to which veteran child activist Luke Lamprecht and his organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse are prepared to go, to ensure that adults who witness child abuse or neglect are compelled to report this.

Thank God for people like Lamprecht, but what does it say about our nation that we now have to be legislated to do the right thing?

Adults who stand by or turn a blind eye in the face of abuse or neglect need to go to jail because if they can’t see why they should act, they aren’t actually fit to be humans, never mind adults.

The Saturday Star