Dr David Webster

There was a time when an elderly man would walk along Eleanor Street in Troyeville, stop outside number 13, and salute. That salute was for the “gentle revolutionary”, David Webster. who died violently on that spot outside number 13 in 1989.

In Troyeville and Kensington, the anthropologist who was killed by an apartheid assassin is remembered fondly.

So it wasn’t surprising when on Wednesday a crowd of locals gathered outside his house to honour him on the 30th anniversary of his death. They weren’t alone. They were joined by ANC members, civil organisations and politicians in an event that began early at the Westpark cemetery.

It was here at the wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery where Maggie Friedman spoke of her partner with whom she shared the house on Eleanor Street.

Maggie told those who had gathered: “We know that as one gets older, time goes faster and it is hard to believe that 30 years have gone by in the blink of an eye. However, when you look at the changes in those 30 years, you can believe that time has passed.

“We live in a democracy, albeit one with immense problems. We have housed millions, we have attempted to educate millions who would not have had a chance of education in the dark years.

“We are providing a semblance of free basic education for those who cannot afford it and are attempting to provide free tertiary education for deserving but impoverished young people.”

Maggie continued: “But the point is, in 30 years things have changed and it is such a great pity that David had not been here to influence the course of events.”

Her fear on this day, she told those at his graveside, was that her partner would be lost in what she called the “business of the occasion”.

So, she spoke about the man known for his natural ability to engage with people, be it his students, the most desperate victims of apartheid, and even diplomats.

“His passion about his interests, music and soccer, and anyone else with the slightest interest in these, were immediately best friends. His delight at good raves at Jamesons, his ecstasy when Pirates won a match,” Maggie said.

David, a lecturer at Wits University, became increasingly involved in activism against apartheid.

Crime scene investigators outside David Webster’s home in Troyeville, Johannesburg, where he was gunned down in May 1989. Karen Sandison





He was a founding member of the Detainees’ Parents’ Support Committee in 1981 and worked with the United Democratic Front.

More and more people gathered while singing Struggle songs and taking selfies outside the Webster house.

A choir, that originally started out in 1990 as the ANC Yeoville Choir, sang a song especially written for David. Kensington resident and friend Maurice Smithers admitted that they did borrow the song from the movie Pitch Perfect.

Their song is the cup song, but with added lyrics.

Said Smithers: “We just wrote new lyrics which talked about how we missed David, the role that he played and that he was such a supreme democrat.”

But for those who gathered on Eleanor Street, there was a reminder that the anniversary was different from many others.

At the top of Eleanor Street stands the Oribi hotel. The building looks down the street and it was from the first floor of the hotel that Ferdi Barnard watched David’s comings and goings and plotted his assassination.

That building is a reminder that the man who pulled the trigger is now free.

What happened on that fateful day was told by Maggie when she took the stand in 1996 at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

That morning, the first Mayday holiday, Maggie and David took their dogs for a ride in their bakkie.

Upon returning to the house, David had parked the vehicle and was letting the dogs out when Maggie heard what she thought was a car backfiring.

Then she saw Webster staggering, holding his chest.

“He said to me: ‘I’ve been shot by a shotgun, get an ambulance.’ So David obviously saw his killers. He saw the weapon that killed him and then he fell down on the pavement and he died about a half an hour later,” she told the commission.

Nieeshan Bolton, the executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation which organised the event on Wednesday, was in Troyeville that day, and recalled rushing to the Webster house and finding David, 44, dead.

Why assassins would want to kill the lecturer was perplexing.

But David’s friend and colleague Professor Edward Webster believes it was the anthropologist’s fieldwork in northern KwaZulu-Natal that got him killed.

He had found evidence of South Africa’s support of Renamo which at the time was involved in a civil war against Frelimo in Mozambique.

Barnard was convicted in 1998 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He had been employed by the Civic Co-operation Bureau (CCB) a death squad that operated under the control of the defence minister.

In April, Barnard was released after serving 20 years in jail.

Maggie explained to those gathered at Westpark cemetery: “I just want to make it clear that I did not endorse the granting of parole.

“But for a number of reasons I don’t think it is correct for victims to be involved in this process.

“It can be traumatising for the victim to have anything to do with the perpetrator.

“It is a potential manipulative process, with the victim required to ‘forgive’ the perpetrator, whereas it should be a legalistic, social and psychologically determined process.”

From number 13 Eleanor Street, the crowd moved to Webster Park for a public remembrance rally.

But Maggie stayed behind, outside the house she once lived in. She was happy with the turnout. “It was good to see the support from the community,” she said.

Back during the TRC hearing, Maggie told the commission that she wanted to know why David was killed and who ordered the assassination.

She said while giving evidence: “I want to know who it was who made that decision. I’m a lot less interested in the people who were in the car and who pulled the trigger, and I think anyway we know something about those people.”

None of those men who could have ordered the assassination have been prosecuted. Defence minister Magnus Malan, under whose authority the CCB ultimately fell, died in 2011.

“But the fact that I got justice was a big thing; so many others never got any justice,” Maggie said.

The Saturday Star