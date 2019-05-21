Robert Marawa

SuperSport has denied allegations that veteran presenter Robert Marawa was sacked over an alleged attempt to expose a sex scandal at the broadcasting channel. Marawa insinuated on social media that his dismissal was connected to allegations of sexual harassment within SuperSport ranks that he spoke up about.

“Sexual harassment is completely unrelated to, and played no role whatsoever in, the decision by SuperSport to not pursue a contractual relationship with Robert Marawa,” the channel’s spokesperson Clinton van der Berg told the Saturday Star.

Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to host his show Thursday Night Live with Marawa via text message.

His co-host Thato Moeng presented the programme alone and repeatedly told viewers that it would be “the last show”.

It was unclear whether she meant the end of the entire show, or the end of the show being connected with Marawa.

It’s been alleged that Marawa’s dismissal is linked to his stance against the unfair treatment of junior employees at the sports network.

However, SuperSport has denied the allegations.

“We take the matter of sexual harassment very seriously. This is a deeply personal, sensitive matter that has devastating long-term effects on those who are impacted by it,” said Van der Berg.

“As a result of our awareness of the issue, we have taken robust measures and instituted stringent processes throughout our group to ensure sexual harassment is dealt with decisively.”

Marawa was previously fired from the SABC in July 2017 and later rehired, then fired from SoccerZone on SABC1

The pay channel insists that Marawa’s dismissal was related to “contractual issues” and was in line with a planned presenter overhaul the network was preparing for ahead of the upcoming 2019/2020 football season.

“This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa,” SuperSport said.

SuperSport also insisted it had personally informed Marawa of its decision to let him go, contrary to Marawa saying that he was only informed via SMS.

“Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week.

“We are grateful for his contribution over the years and wish him great success in his future endeavours.”

But Marawa labelled SuperSport “liars”.

“I have seen their statement and they are lying about telling me about my dismissal in the week,” Marawa told the Saturday Star.

The sportscaster was, however, unable to divulge further details as to why he was dismissed.

“I have nothing else to say; it’s up to SuperSport to comment,” he said.

While the 46-year-old hasn’t given any reasons why he’s been axed, he took to Twitter just after 3am on Friday to imply that there is an “amazing story” behind his sacking from the channel, which he referred to in his tweet as “the Mafia”.

When a Twitter user responded by asking if he was working or had insomnia, Marawa replied: “Working and reflecting

“Imagine paying for a service where people who (are) guilty of sexual harassment (are) employed and encouraged to work!! Lovely hey...”

In another message to his 809000 Twitter followers wanting to know what happened, he said: “One day * will ALL know. It will cost me my life but you will know.”

Meanwhile, outraged fans have threatened to cancel DStv subscriptions following the sudden sacking.

The Saturday Star