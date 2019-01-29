File image.

The gentle sway of a hammock or rocking a baby are known as good tonics to bring on sleep, but scientists have worked out just why it works. Researchers from the universities of Geneva, Lausanne and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) conducted studies, one on young adults and the other on mice.

What they discovered was that a slow, repeated movement throughout the night has an influence on brain wave activity. Rocking not only induced deeper sleep, it was also found to help strengthen memory.

An earlier study found that swinging during a 45-minute nap helped people fall asleep faster and deeper.

In the first study, 18 young adults spent two nights at the HUG Sleep Medicine Centre. One night was spent on a moving bed, while the other on the same bed but in a still position.

“A good night’s sleep means falling asleep quickly and staying asleep all night,” said Laurence Bayer.

“However, we observed that our participants, although they slept well in both cases, fell asleep more quickly when they were rocked.

"In addition, they had longer periods of deep sleep and fewer micro-wakes, a factor frequently associated with poor sleep quality.”

The scientists found that continuous rocking makes it possible to synchronise the activity of the thalamo cortico-cortical networks, which plays an important role in the consolidation of sleep, and also memory.

“To see if this effect also affected memory, we subjected our participants to memory tests: they had to learn pairs of words in the evening and remember them in the morning when they woke up,” said Aurore Perrault, a researcher at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine.

“And here, too, rocking proved beneficial: the test results were much better after a night in motion than after a still night!"

The research was published in the journal Current Biology.

In the second study, it was found that rocking mice cages reduced the time that the rodents needed to fall asleep.

But it did not increase the sleep quality as it did for humans.

The Saturday Star