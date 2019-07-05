On the sideline of the 2019 African Cup of Nations, taking place in Egypt, Brand South Africa hosted a special Ubuntu Breakfast session for CAF/AFCON Executives and former African Player.

The aim of the event was to enhance the country Nation Brand reputation by positioning South Africa as an attractive investment destination.

More than 100 people gathered at the Ubuntu Breakfast to discuss the role of sport and how African countries can strengthen their trade opportunities. This comes at the time where the 6th Administration of the Democratic South Africa focuses on renewal of business engagement and investor confidence in South Africa is at centre stage.

Hosted under the theme ‘time to make friends’, the event aimed at strengthening continental diplomacy using sport diplomacy to fight racism & xenophobia and position South Africa as an attractive investment destination and improving Competitive position of SA using sporting and cultural event outside the country.

Welcoming attendees at the event, SA Ambassador to Egypt, Vusi Mavimbela, emphasised the important role South Africa and Egypt plays in facilitating Africa-African relations.

Ambassador Mavimbela welcoming guests at the Ubuntu Breakfast.





Ambassador Mavimbela noted that regional and continental integration are important for both Africa’s socio-economic development and political unity and for South Africa’s prosperity and security.

The platform was an opportunity for South Africa to enhance its stakeholder network in Africa, and to profile South Africa as an attractive investment and trade partner of choice.

South Africa number one sport supporter, Mr Botha Msila said: “The growing people to people connections that is taking place between Africans, continues to help, build the bridge of human understanding, within African countries relationship.” Botha hitchhiked from South Africa to Cairo, a true South African flagbearer. “I am excited to be part of the Brand SA event and for me being identified as one of the #PlayYourPart champions, it humbles me. I wish Bafana all the best tonight as I will be on the sideline cheering them”, he concluded.

Former Ghana international footballer and current Deputy Secretary of CAF, Anthony Baffoe pledged his support to South Africa and encouraged South Africa to continue play a role in stabilizing Africa and improve the lives of citizens of this beautiful continent. He said, “South Africa has gone from being an international pariah, shunned because of its apartheid policies, to being an influential player in world affairs.”