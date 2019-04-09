Simthandile proudly displaying the South African flag during the Kids Golf World Championship in Malaysia.

As soon as Simthandile Tshabalala steps on to the golf course at Steyn City, he draws attention. Fellow golfers and staff at the lifestyle resort golf course stop what they are doing to greet Simthandile and his father, Bonginkosi.

While “SimTiger”, as he is affectionately known, has been a member at the golf course for only nine months, he has become a favourite among staff and fellow golfers at The Club at Steyn City’s golf course.

At 7, he is the youngest member at the course, but it’s not just his age that has made him popular - it’s his incredible talent as a golfer.

After making his greetings, he ran to his coach Tumo Motaung, embracing him.

Motaung hadn’t expected to see his young prodigy that day as he knew that the child had an important flight to catch to Australia later that tonight.

But the youngster was insistent on one last training session before competing at the Australian Open Golf Championships this weekend.

“Sim is always doing the hard work. He is always putting in all the hours,” said Motaung.

“He’s always here. He is here until the sun is down. Sometimes we have to chase him away when the golf course is closing and it’s getting dark because he still wants to continue practising.”

In the nine months since he first started playing competitively, Simthandile has had great success.

He is ranked 15th in the world in his age category and has won over 20 trophies. He played at the World Golf Championships in Malaysia last year and in the US.

The youngster was named SimTiger by US golf officials after his performance in the World Golf Championship.

Simthandile Tshabalala with the trophies he clinched so far.





“I think I can win it, sure,” said Simthandile of his prospects in Australia.

“I’ve worked really hard with my dad and my coach and I feel like my swing is good, so I am ready. If I play well at the tournament, Dad says he will take me to a really nice swimming pool. So I’m excited.”

As he warmed up and practises his swing, coach Tumo looked at the young golfer with admiration. He has never seen a more talented young golfer in his life.

“When you coach 7-year-olds, you are not looking for their talent, but rather to introduce them to golf. You just want them to hold the golf club correctly and to make contact.

“But the difference with Sim is that at the age of 7, he is able to do everything. He has the entire game in his locker. So I don’t coach him like he is a 7-year-old. Because he is also very mature for his age.

“The first time I saw him swinging a golf club, I knew already then that Sim is destined for greatness if he works really hard.”

Simthandile is also addicted to watching golf. Instantly, he recites the names of his favourite golfers.

“I just love Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia. I would love to be like one of them one day.”

His coach has no doubt that if Sim continues to work hard, he will.

“It’s not just his golfing ability that we have to nurture, but also his mental strength. The next step is to get him focused and mentally tough. If he is mentally tough, I always say that there is no one in this country that will ever beat him.”

His father acts as his caddy and is his main support on the golf course. “It’s been extremely challenging being his caddy,” he said, with a laugh.

“I have to basically step out of the role as his father to being a caddy. Being a father, I can shout and yell at him, but I have had to realise that as a caddy, I cannot do any of that. He doesn’t like being shouted at because it affects his game. So I have to find ways to talk to him as his caddy which hasn’t been easy.”

After finishing his session, Sim was eager to rush back home to start packing.

“In South Africa, I get to see springboks running around the golf course. I really hope I get to see kangaroos on the golf course when I’m there,” he said.

The Saturday Star