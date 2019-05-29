ST John’s and KES contest for the ball at the line-out during their epic derby encounter.

It was a cracker-jack weekend of schoolboy rugby in Johannesburg as St John's College stunned everyone, drawing 28-all with fierce rivals King Edward VII School. Elsewhere, Jeppe High School for Boys and Parktown Boys’ High School picked up victories over St Stithians College and St David's Marist Inanda, respectively. The echoes of war cries were heard across Houghton during the build-up of the 2019 St Patrick's Road derby, as KES and St John's prepared to lock horns once again on Burger Field. KES have dominated this fixture for the past 13 years and were always going to be the favourite side going into the match, but as we know, a rugby match is not decided on paper.

It was a back and forth contest in the first half with both sides trading tries, but KES had the slight advantage with a slender 7-14 lead at half-time. St John's drew level early on in the second, but it was not long before KES restored their seven-point advantage (14-21). The writing was on the wall for St John's when KES went over for their fourth, leaving St John's a mountain to overcome at 14-28.





Up step St John's half-back pair, Michael Bate and Bismarck Olivier, who scored a late scurry of tries to shock the home and away support alike, levelling the match at 28-points all. Bate scored a brace of tries, while the ever-reliant Olivier chipped in with a try and four conversions. The emotion was visible on the St John's boys’ faces when the referee blew the final whistle, leaving everything on the field with them.

Parktown Boys finally picked up a victory again after beating St David's Marist Inanda, 24-15. This victory is a step in the right direction for the Parktown side who have not had the best of seasons. Youngsters Max Perks, Masilino Pooe, and Nsika Shongwe have shown promise at times this season, with a lot more expected from them as the season progresses. St David's are struggling for form as well, currently on a four match-losing streak. They next face St Alban’s College.

Jeppe Boys’ and St Stithians College delivered an offensive clinic this past weekend on Jeppe’s Collard Field, amassing a mammoth 103 points between the pair. Jeppe were consistently adding points to their tally as they raced away to a 40-14 lead. Sitting very comfortably in the driving seat, maybe even too comfortable, Jeppe started to fold as St Stithians scored four unanswered tries to reclaim the lead at 40-42.

Jeppe restored their lead with a try (47-42), before fullback Gerath Louw delivered the final nail in St Stithians coffin, completing his brace and scoring Jeppe’s eighth of the afternoon. St Stithians scored again just before the final whistle, but it was a mere conciliation with Jeppe taking this thriller 54-49.

