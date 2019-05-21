Neil Tovey and his son Sheldon. Picture: Supplied.

When Nadine and I drove home after the first operation, we had been told that Sheldon might not survive the night. I didn’t know what to say, because I wasn’t sure how Nadine was feeling and whether she wanted to talk about it. Everybody has their own way of dealing with these kinds of traumatic experiences. Some people want to talk or cry, while others prefer to remain quiet, keeping their true feelings to themselves. The next morning, we woke up without having received any phone calls during the night. That was good news; Sheldon had survived. We were elated. Our son was a fighter. It was like this for the next few months. Signs of improvement were often followed by a setback. It would be one, two, three steps forward and then one step back. We were told five or six times that he might not survive the night, and each time we’d spend the night closely monitoring our cellphones. No calls meant that Sheldon was still with us. “Yes, we survived another night,” I would think. “Our boy is still there and he’s fighting.” I got a huge fright every time my phone rang. It took us about three months to get over the most critical situation, but one thing was clear: our son had an unbelievable power and will to live.

I never missed a single training session at Kaizer Chiefs during this whole period, and I played in every match. In fact, I used soccer to break away from the stress at the hospital, although it usually meant driving straight from training to the hospital, sometimes even popping in at the hospital between the pre-match meal and the match. It was all about the passion I had, and still have, for Kaizer Chiefs. Showing up for them even while my son was fighting for his life demonstrated my dedication and professionalism.

It was far from easy. I had to keep my performances at a high standard despite being constantly stressed about Sheldon. At times I struggled to focus on the game, but I didn’t want to let the club down. I seldom spoke in the dressing room about what was happening with my son, as I’m quite private and prefer to keep things to myself, but everybody was aware of the situation. Nearly all my teammates were supportive, frequently asking how it was going. Marc Batchelor was the closest to me, and always asked how Sheldon was.

Only a few failed to understand what was going on in my private life and would complain if, for example, I arrived a little late for camp before the game, obviously not realising that I had come straight from my son’s hospital bed to the hotel. It was tough, but, as I often say, it’s all about mental strength. I loved Kaizer Chiefs so much that I was hungry to do well, despite all the off-the-field issues. I also never wanted to let down club boss Kaizer Motaung, who had been good to me and who was very supportive during this difficult period. Many people called or sent messages, which was comforting. Among those who made contact was then minister of sport and recreation, Steve Tshwete.

It’s important, however, to point out that while I had football to relieve my anxiety, Nadine wasn’t working and was busy with Sheldon 24/7. I may not have explicitly said so, but I had immense respect for the way she handled the situation and for what she did for our son, not only during the five-and-a-half months he spent in hospital, but also in the years there­after. Every week, she took Sheldon to physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and preschool. Besides that, she assisted the two girls with their extramurals. She was unbelievable throughout. At the same time Nadine will be the first to admit that she was, and is, sometimes a little overprotective of Sheldon, who once quipped in a magazine interview, “It’s much easier without my mother bossing me around”. It was just a little joke, which he relayed with a smile on his face. Nadine and Sheldon are very close.

Sheldon survived his burns, three-and-a-half months in a medically induced coma and five-and-a-half months in hospital. After everything that had happened, the small things in life that had worried me before ceased to matter. We also got a big lesson about being patient. The next step was making sure that Sheldon grew up a normal kid. Due to a lack of oxygen to his brain as a result of the burns, he had lost his memory and couldn’t talk or walk any more. At 2 years old, he had to start from scratch, as if he’d just been born. His physiotherapist got him to sit within two weeks and walk within five months. Over the years, he needed several operations, including one for the skin between his fingers and toes. Sheldon has a hearing aid, but he’s doing great and it was wonderful to watch him grow up.

He went to FootPrints, an independent special-needs school that promotes the potential of children, and also attended Unity College, which helped bring out his personality. More recently, Sheldon went to Living Link, a post-school college for adults with disabilities that helps them transition from school to the working world. Last year, he worked on a six-month programme as an office assistant at Alexander Forbes in Sandton, Johannesburg. It’s fantastic to see how independent he has become, often using the Gautrain or Uber.

When Sheldon was 14, he decided to become a goalkeeper, which was a bit crazy considering that he has limited function in his right hand. But that’s Sheldon - when he sets his mind on something, he does it. I guess that his impaired sense of balance made running difficult, so that’s probably why he loved being the one in goal at Randburg FC, the club he played for. He thoroughly enjoyed getting out on the pitch and I felt so proud when I watched him diving for a ball or plucking it out of the air. It was a joy to see, especially after everything Sheldon had gone through.

He had been a goalkeeper for about four years when he decided to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a coach. He didn’t even tell me. He’s currently the assistant coach of the Under-13s of Randburg FC and doing fine. You’ll find him at the club on most weekdays, loving the football environment. Sheldon is very intense about his soccer. He often watches games on TV and checks up on every player, especially the ones from his favourite soccer clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Arsenal. He loves both clubs through and through, like me. During last year’s World Cup, he often gave me information about players I didn’t even know. Sheldon isn’t a big talker, but he’s an excellent football analyst and I enjoy watching games with him, while listening to his insights.

What happened with Sheldon had an effect on everybody in the family, especially the girls, who became very protective and helped him constantly throughout his upbringing. During his hospitalisation, they weren’t allowed into the ward to visit their brother because of the risk of infection, but the nurses sometimes raised the blinds so the girls could at least see him through the window. It obviously wasn’t always easy for Bianca and Jessica, but they were phenomenal. Of course, nobody was more affected by what happened than Sheldon himself, but he’s a brave boy who grew into an easy-going kid with an unbelievable character, and he will never ask for anything. Whenever I go through a difficult time, I think about my son and what a ray of sunshine he is to everybody around him. People who meet him are always won over by his smile. We are so proud of him.

