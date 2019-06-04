Patricia de Lille is sworn in as Public Works and Infrastructure Minister by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in Pretoria on Thursday. Siphiwe Sibeko Reuters

Patricia de Lille says her appointment as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is a “great opportunity” to address spatial justice in all towns and cities across South Africa. The minister told Weekend Argus that she would work with all three spheres of government to ensure that public land is used for public good and to reverse apartheid spatial planning.

De Lille was speaking shortly after her whirlwind week in Pretoria

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is the custodian of all fixed property owned by the state - including land and buildings that legislation does not hold another department or institution responsible for.

“While it is difficult to say exactly what my key focus areas will be at this stage, spatial justice is right up there,” said De Lille.

The minister said she was meeting the director-general of her department and was still to meet her predecessor, Thulas Nxesi, to help her get to grips with her new role.

De Lille has always been very outspoken about spatial justice and started a campaign, while she was the mayor of Cape Town, to release pockets of state-owned land for low cost housing.

“I know what the value of the land is, and this is why, at that time, I wrote an open letter to then president Jacob Zuma, asking for the land to be released,” she said.

The minister once again lamented that many poor people spend the bulk of their salaries on transport costs because they live far away from their places of work.

“Engagement must take place. We must swop well-located land for housing opportunities so that people can have better lives and so this talk of a better life for all can become a reality,” she said.

De Lille said even when she was the mayor of Cape Town, she was always of the belief that available state-owned land must be used to bring people closer to the cities and work opportunities.

“We must make the land available. I believe this was and is the right thing to do. I think, now that I am the minister, this might be easier to achieve than when I was the mayor,” she said.

She added that she had not heard from Premier Alan Winde despite his announcing that he was keen to talk to her about pockets of land in Ysterplaat, Wingfield, Youngsfield, Culemborg and Denel which could be used for low-income housing.

“I am committed to working with everyone, including Premier Winde,” she said.

De Lille did not waste time in firing back at “murmurings” that her appointment was part of a strategic plan by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC to, in the future, regain control of the Western Cape.

“That is rubbish. The DA messed up in the Western Cape. I have won court cases against them. They must leave me alone. I am focused on building an inclusive country. I don’t care about people’s opinions,” said De Lille.

As for her Good Party, she said it would continue to build good structures across South Africa. She said she was “overwhelmed” by her inclusion in the Cabinet and that everything was just beginning to sink in.

“I received a call from the president on Wednesday at 2.30pm and he asked me if I could come see him urgently.

“I had no idea what was waiting for me. I only saw the president at 7.45pm that evening and that’s when he asked me if I would serve in his Cabinet.

“I have always fought for justice. I believe that cause is greater than any one person,” said De Lille.

She also joked that she was prepared to fly back to Cape Town that same evening and only packed one pair of extra jeans and takkies.

“It was a mad scramble the next day to find shoes and a dress for the swearing-in ceremony.”

She concluded that she has no future plans to relocate. While the bulk of her work will be in Parliament, there is an office in Pretoria, but she was not thinking about that just yet.