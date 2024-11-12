MTN’s Win Win Summer campaign hits the road touring across South Africa

MTN South Africa has kick-off the highly anticipated Win Win Summer Tour - an extension of its celebratory Win Win Summer campaign to mark MTN’s 30th anniversary of progress, good times, good stuff and good deals. This summer, MTN is taking the excitement across South Africa, rewarding the communities it serves with unforgettable experiences and a chance to share in the R75 million in prizes up for grabs as part of Win Win Summer.

With stops planned in key regions, the Win Win Summer Tour promises exclusive giveaways, lifestyle prizes and on-the-ground activations for consumers to enjoy. Led by MTN’s summer campaign ambassador Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, the tour will feature a convoy of 30 scooters ready to connect with MTN customers and fans across the country. General Manager: Brand and Marketing at MTN SA, Robyn Lewis. “There is so much to celebrate this summer and MTN is proud to be part of it. Our Win Win Summer campaign and tour marks a season dedicated to rewarding our customers, and connecting with them through moments that matter,” said Robyn Lewis, General Manager: Brand and Marketing at MTN South Africa. “Our journey will bring the spirit of MTN to communities across South Africa, creating lasting memories and excitement, while giving back to the people who make this country special.”

Celebrating 30 years of connecting South Africa, MTN’s Win Win Summer campaign offers a wide range of prizes that make everyone a winner. Customers who opt in on the MTN app or by dialling *142# and purchasing 1GB or more of data are automatically entered for a chance to win in the hourly, daily and weekly prize draws. The branded mini cooper that Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi is driving across the country, accompanied by a convoy of 30 scooters ready to connect with MTN customers and fans. Prizes include: • 1 GB hourly prizes

• R90 000 daily prizes • R300 000 weekly prizes • A grand prize pool worth R3 million