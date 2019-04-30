Rogail Joseph aims to become the first black 400m hurdles athlete to attend the Olympic Games. Roger Sedres WP Athletics

If there is one thing that Rogail Joseph doesn’t lack, it’s ambition. While she may only be 19 years old, Joseph has her sights firmly set on making athletics history. “My goal is to become the first black 400m hurdles athlete to go to the Olympic Games.”

Judging by her recent performances, the Worcester-born athlete seems to be well on her way to achieving her goal.

Last weekend, she lit up the skies of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, by running away with the Under-20 women’s 100m and 400m hurdles titles at the Junior African Championships.

Three weeks ago, she won the U20 400m hurdles title at the South African Championships in Stellenbosch.

“It would be a dream come true to compete at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. It’s been my goal to compete at an Olympic Games ever since I first fell in love with hurdles as a young girl. I guess every young athlete dreams of competing at the Olympics, and I am no different.”

Joseph isn’t disillusioned by the mammoth task ahead. Apart from needing to be in peak physical condition to make it to the 2020 Olympics, she lacks financial support, something that the teen has battled with throughout her athletics career.

For the past three years, Joseph has been forced to use the same pair of running shoes (spikes).

“Two weeks ago, I was given a pair of new spikes to use by a fellow athlete. Before that, I was using the same spikes for years.”

She doesn’t have a shoe sponsor and her family battles financially. “My parents can only provide basic needs. They help where they can. My coach and University of the Western Cape Athletics Club help where they can.

“In the past, my parents have done their best to provide me with sports shoes when I needed a pair, but it hasn’t been easy for them.”

Having four siblings means there’s no funds to pay for doctors, physiotherapy sessions and supplements.

“I don’t have the means to buy proper food so that I can stick to the diet I require. I’ve tried my best to make a good situation out of a bad situation so that my parents’ struggle will not influence my career.”

And it has only made her work that much harder.

“I want to give my parents and my siblings a better life one day and so that pushes me to work harder and to remain focused on the task ahead.

“I grew up in a rough community where there was plenty of gangsterism and it was unsafe. I want to make my community proud and to show kids in that area that there is a way out and we can make a success out of our lives.”

With one eye on the Olympics, Joseph stays focused on her studies.

“I’m studying economic and management science at the University of Western Cape. It’s very difficult but I cope with it I want to thrive in my studies as well as in my athletics career, but juggling the two hasn’t been easy.”

While she has been described as South Africa’s newest athletics sensation, Joseph keeps her feet firmly planted on the ground.

“It makes me feel really proud and keeps me more motivated to achieve my goals, but I won’t allow it to distract me. I have lots of hard work ahead of me and the journey is long and tough, but something I look forward to.”

For now, though, Joseph’s full attention is on the World Student Games in Napoli, Italy, in July, where she will be representing her country.

“I think if I can win at the World Student Games it will give me a further push and give me plenty of encouragement ahead of the Olympics.”

The Saturday Star