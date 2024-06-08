Bafana have nothing to fear in Bloemfontein as poor Zimbabwe lose to Lesotho

Zimbabwe’s third Fifa World Cup qualifier didn’t go according to plan as they lost 2-0 to Lesotho at Orlando Stadium yesterday afternoon. This result didn’t only see them drop to the foot of Group C with only two points after three games, but it gave their next opponents, Bafana Bafana, a brief on what to expect on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe will travel to Bloemfontein on Tuesday (6pm) to face South Africa in their fourth qualifier, hoping to make up for yesterday’s defeat. And here is what Bafana can expect from Zimbabwe... Porous Defence

The Warriors were poor in defence at Orlando Stadium yesterday, letting their guard down by conceding two first-half goals, courtesy of Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Jane Thabantso. On paper, Bafana should be able to add more misery to their opponents’ leaking defence, given that they boast the second most potent attack, behind Nigeria’s Super Eagles, in the group. Bafana, moreover, should be encouraged by the fact that they know some of Zimbabwe’s defensive players, including Divine Lunga and Teenage Hadebe.

Lunga is currently on the books of Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while Hadebe played for Kaizer Chiefs a few seasons ago before moving abroad. A One-Man Show Captain Marshall Munetsi dug deep in the engine room to try and make the Warriors tick, breaking up play in defence and making inroads going forward.

But the hard work of the former Orlando Pirates man, who was making his homecoming yesterday, fell on infertile grounds on both ends. The Warriors were disappointing in attack, so much so that Tawanda Chirewa and Co were all about speed and no bite in the final third. Munetsi and Teboho Mokoena should contest a fierce battle in the engine room on Tuesday, and given Bafana’s qualities all round, the former has no reason not to come out tops.

Vibrant Crowd The Zimbabwean faithful nearly let their frustration get the better of them later in the game, as they started to throw objects onto the pitch and target coach Jairos Tapera. But their attendance deserves to be commendable as they came out in numbers to rally behind the team, wearing and waving their national colours.