Bafana WILL qualify for the 2025 Afcon - Broos

Hugo Broos is a players’ coach. As such, he believes that the bond he has with his Bafana Bafana troops will enable them to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals next year. Bafana will play in their last two Afcon qualifiers this month as they’ll visit Uganda on November 15 before hosting South Sudan four days later.

Their qualification run has been decent as well. They are second in Group K with eight points, two behind leaders Uganda who’ve already sealed their qualification. And with the top two teams in each group sealing their tickets for the finals in Morocco next year, Bafana are just a win away from joining the Cranes. Broos, moreover, put his head on the block on Thursday afternoon and announced the 23-member squad who’ll do battle in the qualifiers in Kampala and Cape Town respectively.

The notable absentee was playmaker Themba Zwane who missed out due to an injury that he sustained when Bafana visited Congo Brazzaville last month. Zwane has been an integral part of Bafana recently. He has led by example on-and-off-the-pitch, including getting his 50th cap when they faced Congo in the first leg at home. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names his final squad for this month's 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Uganda (away, 15 November 2024) and South Sudan (in Cape Town, 19 November 2024). These are the final matches of the qualifying campaign.#BafanaPride#AFCONqualifiers pic.twitter.com/HANkiTb65r

— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 7, 2024 So as Bafana hunt for the back-to-back appearance in the coveted continental stage this month, they’ll have to do that without their talisman. But Broos is not worried. After all, such has been the relationship between the technical team and the playing personnel they know they’ll pull in the same direction and get the job done. “I have always had great confidence in my team. The last two years I think the confidence has been there,” Broos explained.

“The confidence is there between the coach and the players. So, I know that those guys are hungry and want to be in Afcon in Morocco next year. “So that means they’ll do anything to be there. I also know the qualities of our group (having worked with them for a while). “So, it means if we can have the right combination of the right mentality and qualities, then we must qualify. And I am sure that we will qualify.”

Broos doesn’t only have the trust of his players, but the local coaches are starting to buy into his vision as well - he met a few of them in the past few weeks. Broos had made an outcry about not meeting with the PSL coaches since his arrival, saying that deterred them from sharing ideas and mapping a way for the betterment of local football. But he finally got his wish. Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Manqoba Mngqithi was one of the personnel who publicly announced he was scheduled to meet with the Belgian.

“Firstly, what was amazing is that in all the meetings I have had now with the coaches, they were happy to see me and talk about football between us,” Broos recalled. “Secondly, they were not aware of why it took so long before I could speak to them. So, we’ve started now to do it (and long may it continue). “Okay, Sundowns, Kaizer (Chiefs) and (Orlando) Pirates are all in Jo’burg. So, it’s easy. There are still teams in Durban and Stellenbosch.

“So, I hope that in future I hope that I can meet all the coaches together, and not have to go again to Stellenbosch, Cape Town, or Spurs. No, just come together.” Broos’ impact has been to all and sundry so much that his vision of seeing more youngsters in the PSL is slowly but gradually becoming a reality. The big three – Sundowns, Chiefs, Pirates – have all been playing youngsters this season. The young lads haven’t been disappointed either, stamping their authorities in the process.