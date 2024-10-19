Chiefs’ cup quest boosted by Sirino’s return

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have received a timely boost with the announcement that star player Gaston Sirino will be available for their upcoming clash against SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout Cup today. These news come as the Glamour Boyz prepare to step onto the Peter Mokaba Stadium pitch in Polokwane at 8pm, seeking to end a decade-long trophy drought that has lingered over the club like a storm cloud.

The Carling Knockout Cup is a significant event on the South African football calendar, with all 16 Betway Premiership teams vying for a share of the nearly R7 million prize purse. The Chiefs, a club known for their storied history in cup competitions, have won the tournament 13 times under various titles, far surpassing their closest rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have just four victories. New Assistant Coach



Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Cedric Kaze as the new assistant coach. This strategic addition to coach Nasreddine Nabi's technical team aims to bolster the Club's performance and aspirations for the season.#Amakhosi4Life #AlwaysHome

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 17, 2024 As they continue their quest to re-establish themselves as the trophy kings of South African football, recent managerial changes reflect their determination. The club appointed Nasreddine Nabi as head coach, supported by the addition of Cedric Kaze as assistant, marking a fresh era aimed at reclaiming past glories. Gaston Sirino’s availability is particularly encouraging for Chiefs following a recent injury that sidelined him during their friendly against Marumo Gallants.

His importance to the squad was underscored by Nabi, who acknowledged the team's struggles in their last match without Sirino's creative spark. "You will notice that we actually felt the absence of Sirino in our last game. So, it shows the importance of that player in our team winning," he remarked.



Few words can describe the magnitude of this day, few words can describe the MAN himself.



He is the powerhouse behind the biggest sporting brand in S.A. history, the stability of the… pic.twitter.com/NH5DI6U0oS

While Sirino may not be fully fit to play the entire 90 minutes, Nabi is optimistic about his contributions. "We are at least trying to count on him in the next game," he added. However, it's not all smooth sailing for the Chiefs. The team is potentially facing setbacks with Edson Castillo and Rushwin Dortley, both of whom are dealing with the after-effects of international duty. "Castillo is only arriving today [Thursday] at 3pm from Venezuela after being an unused sub in their 2-1 defeat... We don't know if he's going to have enough chance to recover," Nabi said, while also expressing concerns for Dortley, who sustained an injury during Bafana's Afcon qualifier against Congo.

Historically, matches between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United promise high entertainment value, with the last five confrontations yielding nine goals. This fixture is enveloped in a rich history, further intensified by the rivalry between Chiefs and SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt, a figure steeped in the lore of these encounters. As the countdown to this pivotal cup clash continues, Chiefs supporters will hope that Sirino's presence can galvanise their campaign and propel the team towards much-needed silverware.