Chiefs present SSU with critical test of character

SuperSport United captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says this is not the time to doubt themselves, having gone through a torrid period during the start of the season across all boards. SuperSport have had a tough start to the season. They are 13th on the Betway Premiership log standings after winning one game, drawing one and losing one.

SuperSport United captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says they can’t afford to drop the ball now after a slow start to the season. Photo: Supplied Their domestic cup run has been awful as well as they suffered early knockouts in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout cup, losing to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer. Gavin Hunt’s men have been disappointing against the Sea Robbers, especially, losing twice to Pirates already after succumbing to a 2-0 loss in the league away on Tuesday. And having now lost to the big three – including arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening game of the league – things could get worse for them.

SuperSport will host Chiefs in the league at New Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (5.30pm), marking this their second meeting in a week, having met in the ‘beer cup’ last Saturday. “With the result that we’ve had, it hasn’t been smooth sailing – playing big teams in a space of a week,” said Hlatshwayo during the team’s media event at their base, Megawatt Park, this week. “Okay, sometimes as players we want to play those games because if we win them, it’s a different situation. But obviously, we don’t have a bigger squad or that depth.

— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) October 25, 2024 SuperSport and the rest of the senior players can’t afford to panic now. They need to hold things together and ensure the youngsters do not drop their heads. Matsantsantsa a Pitori have been over reliant on youngsters in the past three seasons, with Neo Rapoo being the breakout star for the team this season following the sale of Shandre Campbell. “It’s our responsibility as seniors to remind the younger ones of how good they are,” Hlatshwayo explained. “We look at these games – Chiefs, Pirates, Chiefs – and we look at the location of where they are.

“It’s for us to make sure that we keep everyone happy. We joke and speak in as much as we know that they are not the results we wanted. “We need to tell them to always lift up their heads because right now is the most important time for us to be together and make sure they are relaxed.” SuperSport’s poor start has thrown a spanner in the works. They were expected to compete with the big three especially having roped in some seniors such as defender Pogiso Sanoka.