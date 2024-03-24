Dolphins looking to cash in on struggling Rocks

Obakeng Meletse Dolphins vs Rocks

HOLLYWOODBETS Dolphins will welcome limping G-bets Rocks at the Kingsmead Stadium today. The Dolphins under new leadership will be looking to tighten their grip on a top four spot after a shaky start to the season. They face a wounded Rocks side lacking confidence and looking to cling onto any positivity they can get as they look to break their duck. The Dolphins will be looking to hand them yet another loss in a season to forget for the Boland side who have never tasted victory since the tournament started, with five defeats on the trot. The Dolphins beat the Rocks in Paarl by nine wickets in the first leg of their fixture.

Fresh off a 30-run DLS victory over the Titans, the Dolphins were led by Prenelan Subrayen in the absence of Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj headed to the Indian Premier League to join the Lucknow Super Giants. He will not form part of the official Super Giants squad but will join training sessions and his leadership and experience will add value to the side. There is experience within the Dolphins side, but this might be an area the Rocks will aim to exploit as experience is not easy to replace.

Leading the way with the bat has been Bryce Parsons who has scored 216 runs so far in the tournament, second only to Northwest Dragons’ hard-hitting opener Rubin Herman (317). Parsons made 102 (48) and helped his side beat the Titans by 30 runs (DLS) in a rain-affected match. The Rocks have turned out a lot of individual performances but they are yet to come up with a solid showing as a team. They have had little to celebrate and they make a trip to Durban on the back of a seven-wicket loss to the Northwest Dragons on Thursday. Warriors v Dragons

Top of the table Warriors are out to protect their winning streak and will want to extinguish any fire the Dragons have lit in their last few fixtures. The Eastern Cape side are five out of five and have been dismissive of all comers. They ticked another box on Wednesday when they beat Western Province away from home by eight wickets. They would have been more pleased that captain Matthew Breetzke found form with a brisk 53 off 42 balls. They come up against a confident Dragons side that on their day can beat any team they meet.