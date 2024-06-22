Glasgow show true warrior spirit to deny Bulls in URC final at packed Loftus Versfeld

It was absolute heartbreak for the Bulls as the Glasgow Warriors produced their finest performance this season to clinch the United Rugby Championship title with a 21-16 triumph at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night. In front of a 50 388-strong crowd baying for a Bulls victory, Glasgow lived up to their Warriors nickname with a spirited defensive effort in the final quarter to hold the Bulls out to claim the trophy.

Jake White’s team were camping in the Glasgow 22 for the last few minutes, and set up a few lineout driving mauls after earning a couple of penalties, but it was just not to be for the men from Pretoria. They launched one last lineout drive after the hooter had gone, but after an initial forward shove from the Bulls – with Akker van der Merwe looking like he could go all the way – the visitors managed to spin the South Africans around and hold up the home side just short of the line. Italian referee Andrea Piardi ran around to see if the ball was available to the Bulls, but couldn’t see it, and blew his final whistle to pop the balloon on the party atmosphere at Loftus Versfeld.

It was a well deserved victory for coach Franco Smith’s Glasgow side, who were underdogs in the final after having to travel from Limerick in Ireland, where they had beaten defending champions Munster 17-10 in last week’s semi-final. They absorbed tremendous pressure from the Bulls in the first half, with Johan Goosen slotting two penalties in the first 15 minutes. The front row of Gerhard Steenkamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw were also dominant in the scrums, and the Scottish outfit had to defend desperately in their 22 to avoid conceding tries.

Louw went close, but was held by flank Rory Darge, but eventually in the 25th minute, Bulls No 6 Marco van Staden displayed excellent skill to release the ball after being tackled, and then picking it up again to barge his way over.



But the Bulls wasted a number of try-scoring opportunities as Glasgow scrambled in defence. One such chance saw fullback Devon Williams slice through with a thrilling line-break from his own 22, and he found Springbok star Kurt-Lee Arendse, who lacked support and saw his offload grabbed by the defence. But with the hooter having already sounded for halftime, Glasgow kept going and put together several phases before lock Scott Cummings forced his way through to make it 13-7 at halftime.

It looked like a heavyweight boxer on the ropes as the Bulls lost their shape on attack, with several one-off runners battling to gain momentum as Glasgow’s forwards put their bodies on the line to drive their opponents back. With 17 minutes left, former Stormers centre Huw Jones capped a superb individual display by racing over on the left after a multi-phase attack that saw Glasgow captain Kyle Steyn deliver the final pass, and Horne slotted the conversion to make it 21-16.

The Bulls, though, kept fighting until the end, and a yellow card to Glasgow flyhalf Tom Jordan for a high tackle on Francois Klopper gave them their last chance to snatch a last-gasp victory. However, Glasgow’s forwards stood up one last time to stop the Bulls maul and complete an unforgettable night in the South African capital.