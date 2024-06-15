Jose Riveiro all about the prep at Orlando Pirates, says Innocent Maela

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has lauded the influence of head coach Jose Riveiro following another successful season. The Buccaneers concluded their 2023/2024 campaign emphatically as they overcame a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns side in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

That victory not only saw the Sea Robbers defend the Ke Yona trophy, but also claim a fourth trophy in two seasons after defending the MTN8 title earlier on in this past one. Spanish-born mentor Riveiro’s tactical astuteness and timid humour have seen him win over the hearts of Pirates supporters, and turn many doubters into believers. Nicknamed the “Spanish Guitar”, Riveiro has everyone associated with the club dancing to his tunes more frequently than not.

Speaking after helping Pirates overcome Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium, Maela could not stop raving about Riveiro’s insistence on establishing a winning psychological presence. “When you have to talk about the coach, you know, it’s all about how we prepare every day for these moments,” he said. “He always tells us that you don’t prepare for the cup final a week leading up to it – you prepare for such moments each and every day.

“And I think he has installed that mentality within the team, within the group, and I’m not surprised that the boys are performing like this when it matters the most,” Maela said. Pirates have formed one of the most formidable squads in the PSL today, and have been frequently tested in terms of depth due to their desire to compete fully in various competitions. Maela himself – although the captain of the side – has had to watch several games on the sidelines, with his rivals within the team performing well.

Riveiro also sprang numerous surprises against Sundowns in the last match, with his match-winners coming off the bench in the second half. Maela revealed that one of the main points of their recent positive run in cup competition is every player understanding their respective roles in the team.

"I've always said that it's important for us to make sure that when we are given the opportunity, you make sure that you go out there and you grab it and you contribute," he said. "That is why when I was appointed the captain, I kept on preaching that I'm not the only one who's leading the team – each and every individual has that responsibility to perform when they are called upon.

“The coach told us before the game that building up to the week, we must be ready because this game needs a certain plan, and you need different players who have different qualities. “So, we knew that this was going to happen, and fortunately, it went well for us.” Pirates have already begun to revamp their squad for the next season, with as many as six players already ejected.