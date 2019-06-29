Dr Ali Bacher at the launch of his biography, “Ali - The Life of Ali Bacher” by Rodney Hartman. Shayne Robinson ANA Archives

Johannesburg - Former South African captain Dr Ali Bacher says he isn’t surprised by the Proteas’ poor performance at the World Cup. Bacher, who was in attendance at Lord’s last week to witness their crushing defeat against Pakistan, says he wasn’t expecting miracles from a young and inexperienced Proteas team.

“I anticipated even before the start of the tournament that we wouldn’t go far, and we wouldn’t make it to the semi-finals,” says Bacher.

South Africa were officially eliminated from this year’s showpiece last Sunday when they lost by 49 runs to Pakistan.

It was the latest in a string of poor results for the Proteas, who have now lost five of their eight fixtures at the tournament.

Win over Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the only successes of the campaign, while losses to England, Bangladesh, India and New Zealand preceded the latest disappointment against Pakistan.

The veteran cricket administrator believes that a lack of experience in the team is what has cost it dearly.

“In the past few years, we had three superstars. One being AB de Villiers. He is one of the best players we’ve ever had. He is as good as Graeme Pollock or Barry Richards. He isn’t there.”

“Hashim Amla is unique, and one of the greatest batsmen South Africa has ever had. Two and a half years ago, he was averaging over 50. But he has come to the end of a great career.

“And then, Dale Steyn is the best fast bowler this country has ever had, and he is not there either. These three, in essence, are not around, and you cannot replace them overnight.”

“In addition, there are a lot of young players in the team who have just started their international cricket careers. If you look at teams like Australia, India, and England, some of their key players have played over 100 One Day International matches. They’re tough competitors, and have experience in that tough environment. Our young players are inexperienced at that level of cricket.”

Bacher also believes that the Proteas are over-playing fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, and that has reflected in his average performances at this year’s World Cup.

“I had a chat with Kagiso when I was in the UK. We stayed in the same hotel. I told him listen here: you are over-bowled. You can’t play every important match. Your body won’t take it. You will break down.”

“In Australia, so many of the good young fast bowlers get lower back injuries because they are overplayed.

“Kagiso has got to be carefully managed because he’s our crown jewel. They have to handle him carefully, play him at the right time, and rest him. He can’t go on like this. He will eventually burn out because he is only 24 years old.”

But while Bacher acknowledges that the Proteas are not in the greatest of shape, he is optimistic about the future.

“There is top talent in this team. There is no question. Players like Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markhram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, and Quinton de Kock are young players who have immense potential. Give them two or three years on the highest level, and they will come through.”

“We’re starting a new era. It will be tough for the next couple of years, but we need to be patient.”

Bacher says while he is disheartened by the Proteas’ showing at the World Cup, he has urged cricket fans in the country to have patience.

“It’s been disappointing, but it hasn’t been unexpected for me. This country needs to take a deep breath and give these young players time.

“I have confidence that with the players we have we can be a formidable team over the next two or three years.”

Bacher also believes that Cricket South Africa did the right thing by not including AB de Villiers in the squad.

“I am AB’s biggest supporter, but you cannot do what he did and expect to be chosen at the last minute. It doesn’t matter who you are. Players don’t have the right to do that. Cricket South Africa had every right to turn him down.”

Saturday Star