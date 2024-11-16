Legends unite in London as Boks prepare for showdown

LONDON - The Wolfpack was the scene as a hundred or so South Africans squeezed through its door to have a burger and enjoy a drink, while being regaled by former greats of rugby. Into the establishment, a stone’s throw away from Stamford Bridge, walked former Springbok captain John Smit on Thursday night. Next to him former bok prop Hanyani Shimange discussed today’s clash between South Africa and England at Twickenham (kick-off 7.40pm).

Standing tall above the average height another former Test veteran, Jim Hamilton added height to the skyline. On the other side of the measuring tape, pressed between the patrons, a former nemesis of the Boks, Wallaby great George Gregan nodded in agreement while listening to the ramblings of an overenthusiastic fan. Manie Libbok of South Africa during the 2024 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Portugal at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein on the 20 July 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix It was a clump of South Africans, a hodgepodge of humanity all so familiar, albeit it in a distant land, owning the foreign soil upon which they stood. Reportedly, or so the tale was told, the pub – owned by another Bok in Allister Hargreaves – was the first establishment in London to serve brandy and coke. Whether true or not, it did not matter as former players and supporters gesticulated fervently as they discussed the upcoming encounter between two proud rugby nations. Earlier in the week, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus had revealed his hand, making 12 changes to his starting XV.

The big talking points included the introduction of Wilco Louw for his first Test since 2021, and the promotion of Manie Libbok to the No 10 jersey. Unsurprisingly, it was these selections that former Bok skipper Smit gravitated towards, when asked about his feeling on tonight’s matchday 23. A welcome return for Wilco Louw as the #Springboks made 12 changes to their starting team to face England in London on Saturday 💚💛#ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) November 14, 2024 “It is probably as full volume as Rassie can go,” Smit opined. “Without Frans Malherbe it is a good time to see what else is in stock at tighthead, because it is a pretty critical position for South Africa.

“Wilco has been amazing in the United Rugby Championship. He now has a real opportunity. Thomas (du Toit, who started against Scotland last week) has done well and he will be gutted to not make the team but this is an opportunity for Rassie to see what another tighthead can do.” The #Springboks team for tomorrow's Test against England in London 😤#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/hJwL0aJQaA — Springboks (@Springboks) November 15, 2024

Against Scotland, Handre Pollard started at flyhalf but finds himself serving the team from the bench against England. Smit, however, was confident about the switch. Said Smit: “I’m really glad and excited he went with Manie. “I think it is a brave move but Rassie knows he has a strong team that Manie can, hopefully, operate at his best. If all goes to plan, it is going to be a pivotal moment for Manie as well.

“I love the fact that Rassie knows that Manie is going to be part of the plan in 2027. He is managing Manie in a way that he will get to that World Cup, not just with the confidence of the coaching team, but South Africa.” England, meanwhile, are a desperate unit after losing narrowly to both New Zealand (24-22) and Australia (42-37) in results they will argue they should have won. Last weekend’s defeat to the Wallabies was especially grating, as it was only an 84th minute try by Max Jorgensen that denied the English a thrilling victory. Former Australia captain George Gregan. | AFP Australia legend George Gregan, who was rightfully delighted with his team’s victory last weekend, believes that for the Boks to emulate that win, they must follow a simple formula: silence Twickenham.

“You always want to start well,” said the former scrumhalf. “Twickenham is always one of those places where you have a passionate crowd supporting their team. If you don’t start well, they will get into – there is a lot of emotion. You don't necessarily win a game in the first 20 minutes but you can definitely lose it there. “The Boks are very good at starting games but they know how to win games from different scenarios. If they go into that last quarter and they are in a bit of an arm-wrestle with England, they will fancy their chances,” he concluded.