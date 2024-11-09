Limpopo’s Magesi FC aim for cup glory in maiden PSL season

ELVIS Chipezeze is ready to play a leading role in helping Magesi FC to reach a cup final in their maiden season in the Premiership. The former Zimbabwe national team goalkeeper says it is important that the rookies make the province of Limpopo proud as a way to reciprocate “the love” they’ve received so far.

“We know that we are on the verge of making history and we just want to make our province Limpopo proud. We want to make sure that we put a smile on the faces of the people who believe in us,” Chipezeze said as he looked ahead to Saturday’s Carling KnockOut semi final away to Richards Bay. “It will be a dream – in our first season Premiership and participating in the Carling KnockOut for the first time – to reach the final. We’ve got history in the making and we will go there and see how it (the match) pans out.” Intent as he is on helping the Crocodiles to reach the final, Chipezeze believes the key is to remember to have fun.

“We have to enjoy the moment. Don’t be arrogant, be humble and take each game as it comes. It would be a nice feeling to be part of another final,” says the man who reached the Nedbank Cup final with another Limpopo side Baroka FC in the past. “But you can’t say you are going to play a final because there’s still a semifinal, so we are just going to be humble and take it match by match.” He knows that there is the danger of being arrogant, particularly given that they beat cup specialists Orlando Pirates en route to this stage.

“But football does not work like that, it is 11v11. You might beat Pirates and then go out there and be beaten by another team. But yes that win was a confidence booster for the boys because we went and got a positive result away at Pirates and we want to continue doing the same. But it’s one game at a time and we are going to be humble. You can’t win without working hard.” And the next game is a tricky one away to a Richards Bay Chipezeze held in high regard. “They’ve been in the league for a while now, they know how to compete and they have quality players. For us it is history to be where we are today and we are just going to take this moment and enjoy it. As the new babies in the league – we are the underdogs but we are here to compete and to try and give our best performance.”