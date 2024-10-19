Lions shake up squad for crucial Zebre clash

So far in the tournament, Van Rooyen has been deploying a variation of the renowned Bok Bomb Squad. But instead of throwing in hefty forwards in the last half an hour, he has been bringing on his best backs in Sanele Nohamba, Henco van Wyk and Marius Louw. These players have played a big role in the Lions successfully closing out games against Ulster, Edinburgh and the Dragons but now Van Rooyen is starting them in his team’s second tour game.

Former captain Louw and Van Wyk combine in a midfield that could run riot. Also, Richard Kriel is back from injury to start on the wing while Nohamba will pull the strings in the flyhalf jersey. He replaces Nico Steyn, who had an iffy game at No 10 last week and will feature from the bench on Saturday. In the forwards, lock Ruben Schoeman returns to the starting lineup and the revamped front row consists of Conraad van Vuuren, Jaco Visagie and Juan Schoeman.

Injuries sustained against the Dragons last week mean that popular players Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Darrien Landsberg will be on the sidelines. The lanky Kriel said he was thrilled to be back from injury. “I had a small shoulder op and then got an infection, which set me back, but finally I can play again,” said the brother of Bulls star David.

“I’m happy to play anywhere but, I’d like to settle at centre in time, but let’s see,” said Kriel, who will play wing against Zebre. The Lions are third on the points table and next week face Leinster in their final tour game. Zebre are in 15th place in the standings with just one win from four matches. Lions team - 15 Quan Horn 14 Richard Kriel 13 Henco van Wyk 12 Marius Louw 11 Edwill van der Merwe 10 Sanele Nohamba 9 Morne van den Berg 8 Francke Horn (capt 7 Jarod Cairns 6 JC Pretorius 5 Ruben Schoeman 4 Reinhard Nothnagel 3 Conraad van Vuuren 2 Jaco Visagie 1 Juan Schoeman.