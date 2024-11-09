Maema: Sundowns come first than personal ambitions

Neo Maema concedes that the rotation system at Mamelodi Sundowns is tough, but in the same breath, he understands that the club’s mission is bigger than individual ambitions. Sundowns are the team to beat in local football. They’ve dominated the local league for the past seven years, achieving an improbable feat in the country.

There’ve been structural changes within the clu this season, with Manqoba Mngqithi ascending to the head coaching position, replacing Rulani Mokwena. Mngqithi’s top mandates seems to be clear: defend the league and win the Caf Champions League for the first time in nine years. Those aspirations have started off well as Sundowns are just three points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership and will start the Champions League group stage later this month.

However, the club is not only limited to just winning the two competitions. They must still do well across the board, including the domestic cup competitions. They started that feat on a low note, missing out on the MTN8 after losing home and away in the semi-final to Stellenbosch. However, they’ve done well in the Carling Knockout, reaching the semi-final in which they’ll face Marumo Gallants on Sunday (3pm) after beating Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs.

Crunch time in the #CarlingKnockout! 🙌



⚽ Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns

📅 10 November

⏰ 15H00

🏟 Dr Molemela Stadium

🎟 https://t.co/rmXarQidiD

📺 SS 202 & SABC 1 #Sundowns #RabatsenaGape pic.twitter.com/Uiy7acAIU1 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 8, 2024 So, given the number of competitions they’ll be participating in, Mngqithi's hand has been forced into giving almost every member of his team some minutes. Maema is one of the players who has been sparingly used after coming back from a long lay-off, but he doesn’t mind as long as he gets to contribute to the team’s ambitions.

“It’s actually great because we have a lot of players in the club, and the club who have been starters (have been doing really well),” Maema said. “It’s always important for us, as the team, to always keep the same intensity to keep them (the regulars) on their toes. Everyone is fighting for a place in the starting lineup. “It’s important as a team to win those types of games. It’s still one Sundowns, but a lot of players - the rotation is good for us to get some minutes and the performance we want as a team.”

“Individually, it’s great to be back on the pitch after not playing for so long, but I am focusing on helping the team more.” But while the club’s mission takes precedence, Maema says it’s tough for their individual aspirations as all players want to play week in and week out. “Individually and for my career, I would say it’s very difficult,” Maema said. “But the coach has made it clear that we have a big squad and have a lot of competitions to play.

“I am just one player who takes instructions from the coaches. Well, it’s difficult if you want to play more and get to the level that you want. “But with the many competitions, and players that we have, you can only push and make sure that you show up when you are given the chance to play.” And while Maema is one of the sparingly used players, teammate Lucas Ribeiro has been one of the regulars - the Brazilian chipping in with goals and assists on a regular basis.