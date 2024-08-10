Moodie can make Bok bid at No 15 for Bulls against Griffons

WHILE Canan Moodie has played mainly at wing and centre over the last 12 months, he will return to his old fullback position for the Blue Bulls in today’s Currie Cup clash against the Griffons at Loftus Versfeld (5.05pm start). The versatile 21-year-old from Paarl featured in the No 15 jersey at times in his first season in Pretoria in 2022, covering for Kurt-Lee Arendse, who excelled in the last line of defence as well.

But what makes the selection at fullback more intriguing is that Moodie is trying to find a way back into the Springbok squad for the rest of the Rugby Championship, having missed out on the current tour of Australia following a lengthy recovery from a finger injury. Moodie played at wing for the Bulls in last weekend’s 34-34 draw with the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, where he played for about an hour before being replaced by Lionel Mapoe. But if Moodie can show that he still has the feel for fullback, he could be part of the match-23 in the upcoming Bok Tests against the All Blacks on August 31 (Johannesburg) and September 7 (Cape Town).

He certainly has all the attributes to excel for the Bulls against the Griffons, as he is commanding under the high ball and has the pace to launch counter-attacks. It will be interesting to see whether he can find territory with the boot, though, as he is not renowned for his tactical kicking. Bulls coach Phiwe Nomlomo has rejigged his line-up for today’s clash, with a number of regular starters – including loose forward Nizaam Carr, hooker Joe van Zyl and centre Aphiwe Dyantyi – rested, while others such as Dylan Smith, Merwe Olivier, Mpilo Gumede and Jaco van der Walt have been moved to the bench.

📷 from Captains Run ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6RMGomyNTM — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) August 9, 2024 Wing Sibongile Novuka makes a welcome return to action, having impressed in the Champions Cup previously, in a strong back-three alongside Moodie and Henry Immelman, while veterans Mapoe and Cornal Hendricks are the centres, with Hendricks taking over the captaincy from Carr as well.

Boeta Chamberlain gets an opportunity in his preferred flyhalf position after featuring at fullback before, and there’s a new loose trio in the shape of Mihlali Mosi, Cyle Brink and Nama Xaba. Mosi and Brink are powerful ball-carriers who didn’t play much rugby last season, and they will hope to catch the eye of director of rugby Jake White ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season. Tighthead prop Mornay Smith is also one of the URC regulars who gets some game-time, where he will look to guide young front-rowers Juann Else and Tielman Nieuwoudt.

The Bulls, who lead the Currie Cup log on 21 points, three ahead of the Cheetahs, should be too strong to avoid an upset against the hapless Griffons, who have just two log points following five consecutive defeats. But Nomlomo and his team will be keen to find their rhythm early and dominate physically, as the Griffons do have a number of dangerous backs who could cause havoc with ball in hand, such as Gurshwin Wehr, Kyle Cyster, Qamani Kota and Dewald Human.

Bulls: 15 Canan Moodie 14 Henry Immelman 13 Lionel Mapoe 12 Cornal Hendricks (capt) 11 Sibongile Novuka 10 Boeta Chamberlain 9 Zak Burger 8 Mihlali Mosi 7 Cyle Brink 6 Nama Xaba 5 Jannes Kirsten 4 Sintu Manjezi 3 Mornay Smith 2 Juann Else 1 Tielman Nieuwoudt Bench: 16 Tiaan Lange 17 Dylan Smith 18 Jacques van Rooyen 19 Merwe Olivier 20 Mpilo Gumede 21 Keagan Johannes 22 Jaco van der Walt 23 Stravino Jacobs Meanwhile, newly-capped Springboks Quan Horn and Ruan Venter will start at fullback and blindside flank respectively for the Lions in their Currie Cup encounter with the Pumas at Ellis Park today (3pm start).