Morgan Mammila ‘has made his intentions clear’ to Baroka FC ahead of Richards Bay clash

OBAKENG MELETSE A battle for top honours will heat up when one meets three in the Premier Soccer League promotional play-off match between Richards Bay and NFD Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka FC at the Global Stadium in Limpopo today (3pm kick-off).

Fresh off a heated battle with JDR Stars and University of Pretoria for a spot in the play-offs, Bakgaga ba ga Mphahlele find themselves needing to repeat a run that has for the first time edged them close to a return to top flight football since their relegation in the 2021/22 season. Preparations have been hampered by the loss of suspended coach Dan Malesela, who has been replaced in the interim by former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila. Assistant coach Amukelani Hlungwani said Mammila is settling in well since taking charge on Tuesday, and the team are in high spirits.

“We are professionals and we understand the importance of this match. We are equal to the task. As much as it’s out there in the media, we are trying to manage it,” Hlungwani said. “And with the current coaches, they are making sure everyone is ready, especially the players … Preparations have been normal this week. “He (Mammila) is experienced in this kind of situation. He has addressed the players and everyone in the team, and he has made his intentions clear, which is to win the remaining matches.

“We have an identity and philosophy as Baroka. We understand Richards Bay are a good team with a good coach. “We saw what they managed to do against (Orlando) Pirates. They know how to close a game, and we give them the respect. “But we are looking at ourselves and our own preparations, and not so much at the opponents.”

⚽️⚽️⚽️NEXT MATCH ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

🏆| Promotion Play-offs

🆚I Richards Bay Football Club

📅I 08 June 2024

🏟️ I Global Stadium

⏲️I 15H00

🎟 I R10.00

#lennakemoroka #barokafire

@GobalOilSA @Monflair_ZA @borgatmansa @mycolana

@BarokaFunerals pic.twitter.com/kNUt2xTD14 — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) June 6, 2024 Baroka could see themselves back in contention after a full round of two fixtures for all three sides.

A loss could be detrimental, with the former Nedbank Cup semi-finalists losing more ground to the other two competitors. Both AmaTuks and the Natal Rich Boyz have won their home fixtures, as it has proved to be hard to travel and return with the desired results. “The most important thing now is to do well at home. There haven’t been many changes, but just to give the players confidence, managing their anxiety and trying to work on their psychological aspect in preparation for what will be coming on Saturday, because mentally, we have to be strong,” Hlungwani said.