Nabi confident of Chiefs’ progress ahead of Downs clash

Nasreddine Nabi is an optimistic man. And as such, he believes Kaizer Chiefs have improved since they last faced Mamelodi Sundowns earlier last month. Chiefs will host Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final at FNB Stadium tonight (6pm) on the back of losing to these rivals last month.

Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Nasreddine Nabi is on a special mission at the club, and wants his team to improve week in and week out. Photo: Supplied. Sundowns beat Chiefs 2-1 in the Betway Premiership at the same venue – the two teams producing a thrilling affair at the Calabash. A lot has happened since then though. Both Chiefs and Sundowns have had fluctuating results in the league, including losing their second last games in the league. They had contrasting results in the league this week, building up to this match, as Chiefs drew 2-2 with Magesi FC away, while the Brazilians beat Cape Town City 3-0 at home.

Sure, Chiefs’ draw with Dikwena meant that they had gone three successive league games without a win, losing to Sundowns and SuperSport United before their draw. But they’ve shown a never-say-die attitude in all their last four games – including the 4-0 hammering of SuperSport in the “beer cup” last 16 – something that was not there before. And so, thanks to those glimpses of improvement, Nabi is optimistic that they’ll give as good as they get when they face the Brazilians at a sold-out FNB today.

“I believe there’s nothing we can do with how the game is scheduled. But we believe that from the first game to today there are a lot of things that have happened,” Nabi said. “We believe that individually and collectively the team has improved. And we can look better for this Saturday (today).” Sold Out! 🚫#Amakhosi4Life #AlwaysHome #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/RXPn9UqLMT

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 1, 2024 Chiefs’ improvement wouldn’t have come without Nabi and his technical staff. As such, the players look to the bench whenever they are found wanting or need motivation. The Tunisian-born tactician and his three trusted lieutenants have responded with kindness as well, including wrapping their arms around the players when they are down. Striker Ranga Chivaviro has been the most consoled player from the group, having missed a lot of the chances to the irk of the fans who booed him.

Nabi, though, believes that they are not doing anything extraordinary to get the best out of his players. Instead, they are all working as a collective. “About the nerves, not. Sometimes they are looking at the bench for some encouragement. It’s probably something that happened and was not planned,” he said. “There’s a special connection between the technical staff and all the players. Everyone knows his mission and commitment.”

Nabi’s mission is clear. He wants to get the best out of his team – hence it will take a while before they can walk as they still have to crawl now and work as a unit. “I don’t want to always highlight that the management brought me in for a special mission,” Nabi reiterated. “The mission that I am here to fulfil has steps. The first step is a transition period – and we are not saying that to cover ourselves of the results, positive or negative.

“But we have to stick to the same trajectory of the mission which is going to bring us (to where we want to be).” Mfundo Vilakazi has shown flashes of growth this season under coach Nasreddine Nabi’s tutelage, but the Tunisia born coach is not putting him and the rest of the youngsters under pressure. Photo: Supplied There’s already been a trajectory under Nabi, with youngsters Samkelo Zwane, Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo all becoming key figures. But Nabi has warned against expecting a lot from the youngsters during the season. Hence, he says they still need to beef up the squad in the next two transfer windows.