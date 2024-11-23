Nohamba aims to reclaim form after award-winning season

Sanele Nohamba has admitted that to move forward, he has had to reset to zero in an effort to achieve and then overtake the formidable, eye-catching form of the previous season. The 25-year-old enjoyed a wonderful purple patch during the Lions 2023/24 campaign, earning plaudits from pundits and supporters alike. His play for the Joburgers in the No 10 jumper was especially praised, and had many arguing for his inclusion in the Springbok setup. It ensured that the half-back received an initial call in March to a national alignment camp under coach Rassie Erasmus but, unfortunately, did not evolve into further consideration.

Nevertheless, Nohamba enjoyed a delightful season, winning the URC Player of the Season award, despite the Lions failing to make the play-offs. On Wednesday, he closed the chapter on that season in Sandton when he was also honoured with the Lions Player of the Season accolade. Despite that rip-roaring success, however, Nohamba has yet to achieve similar reviews this season. Although only five matches old, Nohamba has found himself playing off the bench, supporting Morne van den Berg and Kade Wolhuter. He has started two matches and so far this season averages 50 minutes of gametime. “I am starting back at zero after every season,” Nohamba explained. “It is about working on your craft and just staking your claim again – that is the most important thing. That is what I am trying to do, regardless of whether it is at nine or 10.”

Having now played considerable time at flyhalf, Nohamba agreed that he preferred scrumhalf position – currently occupied by incumbent and Springbok Van den Berg, with Nico Steyn also pushing hard for the position. Nohamba insisted, however, that his personal preferences were a distant consideration when compared to the requirements of the Lions. “Looking at my background,” he said, “I played a bit of both. “I really don’t mind playing nine or 10 as long as it is beneficial to the team. It is a squad effort, so regardless of where I play – I’d like to play nine but if I am needed at 10 and that is the plan for the weekend – I am happy to do that for the team.”

Next Saturday, the Lions restart their URC campaign against Munster in Limerick. They follow that fixture with away and home matches against the Ospreys and Pau in the opening rounds of the EPCR Challenge Cup, before ending the year with a final URC encounter against the Stormers in Cape Town. The Lions last beat Munster in 2022, and have suffered 30-plus losses to the Irish giants in the subsequent two clashes. Last season, as visitors, Munster silenced the Lions at Ellis Park 33-13 with a measured approach. Currently fourth in the URC standings, the Lions will believe they can earn a result this time around. Munster have started the season poorly, which has resulted in coach Graham Roundtree sacked before the November internationals. The Lions, meanwhile, are in a good space and confident mood. To overcome Munster Nohamba believes they must be true to themselves.