Nondumiso Shangase can spin her way into Proteas Women World Cup plans in India

Durban-based Nondumiso Shangase has seen very little game time in the Proteas Women side. For a player who made her international debut over five years ago, to only have had seven innings with bat in hand tells the story of the very limited opportunities the 28-year-old has had in her career thus far.

However, this is a fate that most spin-bowling all-rounders face in South Africa, as conditions tend to favour fast bowling a lot more. However, Shangase forced her way back into the national side currently on tour in India by captaining the Dolphins Women to victory in the Cricket SA women’s one-day competition last season. Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt told the media that Shangase’s expertise will come in handy in India.

“With her being an off-spinner and India being known for spin-friendly conditions, it was important to have her in the squad,” said Wolvaardt. “I haven’t seen her in a while, and it looks like she’s really hitting the ball quite well in the nets as well. “She’s there as that spinning all-rounder, which is something that’s crucial in these conditions. Very happy to have her back around the group.”

With the T20 World Cup being in Bangladesh, where conditions are also expected to spin, Shangase finds herself a very important figure in the side. Should Wolvaardt name the 28-year-old in the starting XI in the first ODI against India in Bengaluru tomorrow (10am SA time start), it would mean that Shangase is not only in the plans for the World Cup, but is also part of the squad’s best XI. This is because Wolvaardt emphasised that the time for experiments is behind them, and that from now on they will play their best team in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup in September and October.

“I think we’ve had a couple of good tours before this, where we sort of tried different combinations. I think Sri Lanka in the T20s, we definitely gave a bunch of youngsters some opportunities to try and put up their hands. I think if everyone is healthy and fit, we’ll be looking to play our best XI (in India),” said Wolvaardt. “We won’t be experimenting too much... We’re not taking this Indian side lightly. They’re a world-class side, and we’ll have to be at our best to beat them. “I think trying to get everyone settled into their roles before the World Cup is important as well, with it being some of the last cricket that we are going to be playing before then.”

She is Back!



Leading up to our first of 3 ODI's against India, Tazzo talks about her journey back from rehab after her injury, coping with the loss of her father and expresses her eagerness to get back out on the pitch and represent the Green & Gold once again.



This India tour marks the second season Wolvaardt has taken over the captaincy role from former skipper Suné Luus, who relinquished the role after the 2023 T20 World Cup final at Newlands.

Wolvaardt said she has had to come out of her comfort zone since accepting the position. “It’s been a lot of learnings. Firstly, there’s been on-field stuff. Being just a batter before and having to learn a lot about bowlers and bowling plans has been a big eye-opener for me cricket wise,” she said. “I think it’s helped me as a batter as well. I’m starting to see the game more from the bowler’s perspective, and that sort of helps me when I’m out there in the middle.