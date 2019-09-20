Johannesburg - We hate to be the prophets of doom, but according a psychic and a spiritual healer, the Springboks have no chance of winning against the All Blacks in Yokohoma on Saturday morning.

The Springboks open their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign against the reigning champions New Zealand, in what is expected to be an electric contest.

Despite several rugby writers backing the Boks to record an upset, several people who are gifted in seeing future events before they occur, predict South Africans will be left disappointed on Saturday.

Debbie Nel, who is known as Debbie The Psychic from the Debbie Psychic Medium in Greenstone, said she hoped she was wrong, but the cards were predicting a landslide New Zealand victory.

“A little bit of disappointment is coming tomorrow,” she said.

Nel said there were players who were returning from injury who would be rushed into the fixture, but they would perform underwhelmingly because of not being match fit.

“I can see players with injuries not coming in well as expected, but unfortunately I am not seeing a victory for South Africa. I can’t see a score, but I can see disappointment in terms of performance,” she said.

Nel said there could be more injury casualties after the clash.

“It looks like a white wash, I think they (the cards) are exaggerating. We are going to battle for the win, I can see one try and three nearly moments,” she said.

Expanding on the near misses, she said those instances would be referred to the TMO, which would rule in New Zealand’s favour in all three occassions.

There was also a possibility of a second Boks try, she said.

“But I hope I’m wrong,” she said.

On the prospects of the Boks deeper into the tournament, Nel said the likely winners would not be South Africa, but one of either New Zealand or Australia.

“We are not going to get off to a good start. In the tournament we will always be in the defence, defending the whole time, so it doesn’t look like we are going to win the World Cup, but we will finish stronger than we started,” she said.

Sandton-based spiritual healer Mama Ayesha said the Boks would lose.

“I’m seeing that New Zealand is going to win. I haven’t seen the score yet in my readings, but I can see Springbok will lose,” she said.

Mama Ayesha said the score would not be “too much”, but she also said the Boks would not win the world cup, New Zealand would.