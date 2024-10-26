Proteas WTC dreams alive as Conrad sets ambitious targets

The Proteas convincing seven-wicket win in the first Test match against Bangladesh keeps them on track in their hunt for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. South Africa have won two and drawn one of the last three Test matches they have played, and they have a chance to grab a clean sweep against the Tigers for the first time since 2008. The second Test match will get underway on Tuesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Captain Temba Bavuma has again been ruled out of the second Test as he continued to recover from a left elbow injury he sustained in the second One Day International against Ireland earlier this month. Aiden Markram will continue in his role as the stand-in captain. South Africa are currently fourth in the WTC, and coach Shukri Conrad believes his side can push for a place in the final if they are clinical in the last Test and the upcoming in-bound tours against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. “We have a good chance of getting to the final,” Conrad said while addressing the media yesterday.

“I think we need four wins from the remaining five matches, and we have to fancy our chances back home. We came in to Bangladesh as underdogs, and we got a really good result. “You have lofty goals that you set yourself; we want to get to a final and win the WTC, but we do know that there is some hard work that will have to be done along the way, and that first Test match was the one we needed to put in the hard yards. “We move on to Chattogram, and we know that is going to be tough, and we will have to play particularly good cricket, and if we get a great result there then great.

“The WTC is our World Cup, but we do understand we are not going to have a pie in the sky, but you have to allow yourself to dream and give yourself a chance to realise that dream. “We need to start playing as favourites as well; it is easier to play as underdogs. We have a good thing going with this team, but we are certainly not going to get ahead of ourselves.” The Proteas last played Bangladesh in their backyard in a two-match Test series in 2015. The series was rain-dominated, with both sides having to settle for a draw.