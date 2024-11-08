Spin twins lead India to crushing victory over Proteas in first T20I

India hit the ground running with a thumping 61-run win against South Africa in the first T20 International at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban yesterday. Chasing 203 to win, the Proteas had to navigate a testing eight-over spell of spin, and they emphatically failed that test with twins Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi picking up six wickets between them to help India to a 1-0 series lead.

On a day perfectly set for the heavyweights showdown, the grass banks filled up with young and old, while the rest of the iconic Kingsmead Stadium filled up to capacity to witness the best two T20 sides in the world in what would be a replay of the 2024 T20 World Cup final. A large number of players who contested that final were missing from both sides. World Cup-winning former captain Virat Kohli has since moved on, while for South Africa, mystery still surrounds Quinton de Kock’s future in this format. The future is now, as Andile Simelane, who’s one of the beneficiaries of the SA20, was deservedly handed a memorable T20 debut in front of his home fans. The depth created by both the Indian Premier League and the SA20 was on display, and it meant that the quality on the pitch would still be nothing below the upper crust.

South Africa had a score to settle after their seven-run loss in the final, and while they had captain Suryakumar Yadav as the danger man, opener Sanju Samson felt right at home in a Durban city that is never short of Indian presence and culture. Opener Abhishek Sharma (7) didn’t last long, and his fall opened the door for a stand of 66 between Samson and his skipper. The Rajasthan Royals captain added a further 77 runs with Tilak Varma at the fall of Yadav for 21. The hard-hitting right-hander was in fine touch and had the power and execution as he middled every ball in his arc to all parts of Kingsmead. Samson broke Yadav’s 56-ball century record he achieved against the Proteas last year, and he raced to his milestone with seven balls fewer.

He wouldn’t last long after, though. Nqaba Peter continued his impressive start to his international career, although he was roughed up and peppered with a few lusty blows in his first spell. On his return, Samson chanced his arm again to the longer side of the ground against the wind, and he was outfoxed by the 22-year-old, with Tristan Stubbs completing the catch. The fall of the Samson reduced the cascade of runs, and South Africa, after staring down the barrel with a target of 230-plus runs seemingly looming, restored some control in the contest, limiting the visitors to 202/8. India lost five wickets for 27 runs in the last four overs, and they had failed to bat South Africa out of the contest at the halfway point. In response, Aiden Markram looked in impeccable form for the four balls he faced, but needing to chase 203 to win from 20 overs, South Africa needed to maintain a rate just over ten to keep their chase in control, and losing their skipper for eight in the first over wouldn't have been on the menu.

There were starts for Ryan Rickelton (21), Gerald Coetzee (23) and David Miller (18), but ultimately, with too many wickets falling regularly, the Proteas couldn’t build any momentum into the chase with the required rate climbing with every fall. The Proteas were bowled out for 141 in just 17.5 overs, and they will need a better showing in the second match on Sunday. India 202/8:

Sanju Samson (107 off 50, 7x4, 10x6) Tilak Varma (33 off 18 balls) Coetzee 3/37

South Africa: 141 all out. Heinrich Klaasen (25 off 22)