The $64000 question: Mngqithi to field Sundowns’ midfield kingpin Mokoena

A $64000 question is looming ahead of today’s Carling Cup clash between hosts Mamelodi Sundowns and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Atteridgeville. Will Sundowns’ grudge-bearing coach Manqoba Mngqithi finally field midfield kingpin Teboho Mokoena after his stellar performance for Bafana Bafana in Port Elizabeth?

The Mngqithi - Mokoena saga has enjoyed bonus airtime since last week when national team coach Hugo Broos raised concerns about the lack of playing time for the two Sundowns players - Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau. These two players are crucial to Bafana’s success, and Broos feared their lot at Sundowns could negatively impact the national team. Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab fired the opening salvo, saying that Broos was out of order to question the absence of Mokoena and Mudau. At Thursday’s pre-match Sundowns - Arrows presser, Mngqithi came well-prepared and made short shrift of this matter at question time. He said Broos must mind his own business.

For the first time, Mngqithi shed some light on the matter: “We have resolved whatever minor issues we may have had”. This suggested there were “minor issues” but it was serious enough to banish Mokoena and Mudau for several matches. It also suggests Mngqithi will be playing the duo because the matter has been “resolved”. Even if the matter remained unresolved, Mngqithi has the country’s finest squad of players to call upon. He has played without Mokoena and Mudau and still won matches. In the past, Mngqithi and his predecessor Rulani Mokwena have been told, much to their disgust, that the Sundowns squad is so strong, that they can do without a coach.

Today, Arrows hardly pose a threat to Sundowns after they lost back-to-back Premiership matches and have failed to score. Before the international break, Arrows lost to Sekhukhune United (2-0) and newly promoted Magesi (1-0). The chances of Arrows returning to winning ways against the league champions, are bleak because Sundowns will be well prepared. Sundowns’ assistant coach Steve Komphela was at the helm of Arrows last season, and he’ll know what to expect. Mngqithi has had past ties with Arrows but feels Sundowns “have a responsibility to play a crucial match” against KZN visitors.

“I have got a lot of respect for Golden Arrows. They are an extension of my family because they allowed me to coach at the highest level. I feel indebted to them because they contributed so much to my life and my family,” said Mngqithi who had two spells as head coach of Arrows. “Be that as it may, we have a responsibility to play a very crucial match. They may not have had consistent performances, but like us, they are very keen on transitions. “It is not going to be an easy match. If you remember last season, we played them late last season. They were very dangerous. They are a team that can hurt you and have some influential players.”