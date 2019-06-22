Fran Hilton-Smith traveled to France for the FIFA Women's World Cup out of her own accord.

Johannesburg - Fran Hilton-Smith doesn’t hold any grudges against the South African Football Association (Safa). While she feels like she still has so much more to offer to women’s football in South Africa, she isn’t “angry” that the football governing body has taken the decision to retire her from her position as the assistant technical director for women’s football.

“I still feel like I had a lot to do and a lot more to offer, that was the big disappointment for me. I understand their policy, that at 60 you have to go, but I don’t see age as a factor.”

The 66-year-old, regarded as the driving force behind women’s football in the country, has spent the last 21 years at Safa, dedicated to developing women’s football in all its facets in South Africa.

However, shortly before Banyana Banyana departed for the World Cup in France, Hilton-Smith was informed that the federation would no longer require her services. She spent decades working tirelessly to see Banyana qualify for their first World Cup, so not being part of the squad to travel to France was heartbreaking.

“I was disappointed that I didn’t travel with the team, given that it’s taken me 25 years to get the team to the World Cup,” she says.

“I think everybody knows my input was a big part of the success of the team. I’ve worked really hard to get the team to where it is today, with other people, of course. It’s been my life’s dedication and commitment.”

But there was no way that Hilton-Smith was missing out on seeing Banyana Banyana compete at the event.

So she gathered the money and paid for her trip to France to see two of Banyana’s games.

“It was really great even though I didn’t travel with the team. There was no way I was missing out on seeing our girls play on the world stage.”

While she wishes that Safa had given her the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup with Banyana as her final farewell, she doesn’t hold any resentment towards the football body.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Safa, and if there is one thing I have learnt in my life is that burning bridges is not a clever idea, so I still maintain a good relationship with them.”

“There are no issues. I’m not fighting with anybody. They are cutting costs...you never know what tomorrow may bring. I am just carrying on in my path. If they need me I am here.”

Hilton-Smith has worked in several managerial roles as well as on the technical side of women’s football. While her journey has been more than memorable, she admits that the last 21 years have been extremely challenging.

“It’s been a struggle. Women’s football is a struggle everywhere. I had to fight for everything I wanted because it is still seen as a cost to the federation.

“Unlike men’s football, it’s not professional and doesn’t bring in money so sponsors were never keen. The only sponsor we have ever had has been Sasol and they have been truly incredible. If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have achieved what we have now.

“Another big disappointment for me was that in my 21 years at Safa, I worked alone in the women’s department. I had to do it all myself.”

Hilton-Smith also admits facing a number of challenges during her time as manager of Banyana Banyana.

“It was very frustrating because there were never funds. Initially we didn’t have kits and we were always battling with boots.

“There was always a struggle with getting equipment. The girls would have to bring their own stuff. We used to get the old Bafana kits.”

But despite the battles she faced on a daily basis, she went on to achieve many of her goals.

“I am very passionate about coaching, so to have played a part in developing women coaches in SA was massive for me.

“Qualifying for two Olympic Games and a World Cup was massive too. One of my big projects which is actually the highlight of my life and career is the High Performance Centre (HPC) in Pretoria that we started 13 years ago, and which still runs today. Most of our players from our national team come from the HPC. I am really proud of that.”

Looking back, Hilton-Smith says it’s been a beautiful journey.

“There is a lot more I’d like to achieve, I’ve achieved a lot, which I believe would have never happened if I wasn’t there.”

Despite her being retired by Safa, Hilton-Smith says her relationship with women’s football is far from over.

“I’ll never get out of women’s football. I’m still part of the CAF (Confederation of African Football) technical committee and I will continue to do that. I also have plans to do work for Fifa.

“I have so much knowledge and experience. I can’t sit here and do nothing. I’ve got to keep giving it back and sharing with whoever wants it."

Hilton-Smith is also working on her book titled Crossing the Great Divide which is set to be released next year.

