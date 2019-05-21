South African football heavyweights recall the skill and dedication of midfielder Teko Modise, who retired from the game recently,

One of South Africa’s most popular footballers shocked the community last week when he hung up his boots after an illustrious career spanning more than 13 years. Teko Modise, affectionately known as “The General”, represented Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United.

The midfielder has won every trophy on offer in the local game, including the Premier League on two occasions during his six-year stint at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 36-year-old also made 66 appearances for Bafana Bafana, scoring 10 goals.

This week, Modise’s former teammates and coaches paid tribute.

Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns manager

Teko was a happy player. He enjoyed his game very much. He was happy to be playing, happy to be training, always wanting to show what he could do. Sometimes we have players who have a real connection with the game, and Teko was one of those. Just before a game, he would be the first player to go kick the ball. He loved the ball. When he was happy you got the best out of him, and when he wasn’t, you could see it immediately.

Aaron Mokoena, former Bafana Bafana, Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers defender

Teko was a player who always wanted to take advice, who was eager to grow. When it comes to talent there was no doubt that Teko had it all. He could do anything with the ball. He also took unbelievable free kicks.

I felt Teko could have played for one or two more seasons; he still had some gas left in the tank. He is a funny guy who loves to make jokes. I’ve never seen him angry. He’s been a team player since day one. I loved having him as part of the national set-up. He created a different environment, a happy dressing room.

Benni McCarthy, Cape Town City manager and former Porto, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham and Orlando Pirates striker

It’s been a pleasure working with Teko over the past two seasons. He’s a true professional and was very disciplined, dedicated and hard-working after all those years in the game. He brought professionalism and good habits to the team. He was also a good mentor for the youth.

The best thing about him was that he found it so easy on the pitch and he made the difficult things look simple. The best attribute he had as a footballer was his intelligent selection of passes and being able to read the game extremely well. He supplied me with a lot of passes that helped me score goals for Bafana Bafana.

Siphiwe Tshabalala, Bafana Bafana and Büyükehir Belediye Erzurumspor midfielder

We first played together at amateur level in the late ’90s when Teko was recruited to play for us in the quarter-finals at Mando’s tournament in Phiri. I was not convinced. I didn’t understand why they would recruit someone to help us when I was there, but after seeing his talent I changed my mind. Together we went on to play at the Godfrey Moloi Goodwill Games and still he showed class.

We later became opponents in the National First Division, and then we became the biggest of rivals in the Soweto Derby.

My greatest highlight, however, is when we played together in the national team. We were teammates but I was also a huge fan of Teko’s football and the person he is. He will always be one of my favourite players.

Lucky Lekgwathi, former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender

Teko has been nothing but a great inspiration to many. He is down to earth and always showed good sportsmanship on and off the field. His long-range shooting ability was amazing and he could pick out passes unlike any footballer I have seen. He will go down as a legend and an ambassador for the game. I’m grateful to have been given an opportunity to play with and against him. It’s sad that his journey as a footballer has come to an end but his legacy will live on.

The Saturday Star