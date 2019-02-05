TKZee’s, Kabelo Mabalane, Zwai Bala and Tokollo Tshabalala with 947’s Anele Mdoda re-enact the iconic Halloween album cover for Huawei Joburg Day in the Park.Picture: Supplied.

Where were you 20 years ago, when South Africans from all walks of life were bopping to the sounds of superstars TKZee and their platinum-selling album Halloween? With hits like Dlala Mapantsula, Mambotjie and We Love This Place the album became the epitome of our rainbow nation when it was released. It was a massive commercial success and is one of the biggest selling albums of all time, selling more than 200 000 copies worldwide.

TKZee member Kabelo Mabalene said the group played an integral part in South African music history. “I realised that we had something special after the shoot of Dlala Mapantsula. It cemented that TKZee were a force to be reckoned with. “I think Halloween is the soundtrack of the post-1994 movement and TKZee was the group that captured the energy of what was going on at that time.”

Now, for the first time, the iconic Kwaito group is set to headline the Huawei Joburg Day in the Park on May 4 in Emmarentia Botanical Gardens and Mabalane, Tokollo Tshabalala and Zwai Bala have promised nothing but the best for fans. Thando Makhunga, 947’s station manager, said Halloween represented a pivotal moment in South African music. “Halloween became the soundtrack for an era of freedom, diversity, creativity and unbridled possibilities for the nation,” he said. “Kwaito was to that generation what Gqom will be for millennials – a new unique sound that represents the youth of that time.”

Huawei Joburg Day in the Park is a major showcase of excellence for the South African music industry and gives fans a chance to support their music icons in a live environment. Akhram Mohammed, Huawei SA’s chief technology officer, said the Chinese cellphone company wanted to reach out and bring people together across barriers through music. “Huawei Joburg Day is a family event and we can connect more even with the younger generation. It is something we are proud of,” Mohammed added.

DIEHARD FANS

Tickets will cost R350 for adults, with groups

of 4 at R1 200.

Kiddies (3- 12 years) tickets cost R150. All are available from www.ticketpros.co.za

Gates open at 09h00 and the first performance is at 10h00 and the event ends at 18h00.

The full line-up includes: TKZee, Easy Freak, Holly Rey, Sho Madjozi, Micasa, Prince Kaybee, DJ Zinhle; Tamara Dey, Mango Groove, Sun EL; Simmy, Mathew Mole, Beatenberg;Tresor and Shortstraw.

For more information visit www.947.co.za

The Saturday Star