To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Musician Trésor Riziki has come a long way since his days of guarding and washing cars, a job he did when he arrived in South Africa 11 years ago after leaving the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Today, he is a multi platinum-selling artist, an award-winning producer and musician, performing before crowds of 60000.

He signed a seven-figure licensing and distribution deal two years ago, where it was described as “the biggest ever for an artist based in southern Africa”.

And last weekend, Riziki was one of the big winners at the glitzy SA Music Awards (Samas) in Sun City, North West, walking away with the coveted award for best pop album of the year, for his most recent, Nostalgia.

But he had no expectation of winning any accolades at this year’s Samas.

“Because this particular album was very personal to me, I didn’t have any expectation for it to have any commercial success. It was merely a passion project for me,” Riziki told the Saturday Star this week.

This was his third Sama in a short space of time, having only just made his breakthrough in the music scene four years ago when he released his debut album.

“This album was something that I wanted to get out of my system,” says Riziki.

“I went and travelled back in time and took the music I grew up listening to as a kid and boxed it and brought it back and reinterpreted it the way I thought would be right for my generation and just shared the music that has moulded me into the artist that I am today.

“It’s my favourite work so far. I’ve been blessed to have three albums that have done well in the last three years. Every album presented a different mindset and era, but right now it’s all about Nostalgia for me,” he said.

Riziki is excited to head back to his hometown of Goma in the DRC to celebrate with “his people”. “The reaction in Goma has been crazy. The people are losing their minds,” the 32-year-old said.

Goma is a small city known as the gateway to the mountain gorillas of Virunga National Park, but in 1994 it took in 1 million refugees from the Rwandan genocide.

“Where I come from, nothing like this has ever happened. People from Goma get married there, get a business in the city, have kids, succeed in their businesses and stay there for good.

“Never ever has a kid ever left the city and went far to do crazy things, so people are losing their minds.

“We are planning a crazy homecoming street party for 60000 people. The office of the governor of the province has gotten in touch so I am really excited,” he said.

Riziki’s recent success has helped inspire many youngsters in the DRC to chase their dreams, he says.

“Many kids have been inspired. Besides having dreams of building a hospital back home, I hope to open a few art centres here or in Congo, to empower kids and help them reach their best level themselves, whether it be in painting or music, or whatever art they choose.

“One of the biggest aims while travelling this path and, hopefully, getting successful in it, is to ignite a different sense of hope in other kids that come from the same situations or places where I come from.”

While he spent several years hustling on the streets as a car guard in Durban, Riziki always had faith that he would make it one day.

“I didn’t know when and how far I was going to go with it, but I never had any doubts.

“Even when several people told me it wasn’t going to work, and I needed to get a diploma and move on with my life, I always had the belief that there would be a breakthrough.

“It’s been an incredibly humbling journey. I’ve learnt that hard work doesn’t guarantee a breakthrough, that is one of the crucial elements.

“Every day people work incredibly hard on the street and don’t get the breakthrough they deserve, so I am blessed to be in this position.

“I believe that perseverance, faith, and a lot of belief, as well as boldness has been one main ingredient for me to be where I am.”

Now that Riziki has achieved his goals in South Africa and Africa, he is looking to dominate globally.

“I feel like I’ve reached a place where I’m ready to take things to the next level. I know every time an African artist goes global they try to box them into a world music box.

“I’m trying to get to a place where the music is pop and that it is considered as much as Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran’s music and it is respected that way. That’s pretty much where I am.”

The Saturday Star