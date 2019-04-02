British helicopter pilot and IT consultant Lee Tucker arriving at court.

The British helicopter pilot and IT consultant wanted in the UK for a raft of paedophile charges ran out of legal options this week when he lost his Cape High Court extradition appeal. The only thing now preventing the transfer of Welshman Lee Tucker from Pollsmoor Prison to a British jail is the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services not approving his extradition order handed down by a Cape Town magistrate in November 2017.

Before the order can be presented to the minister, however, the High Court has ordered that Tucker be allowed to place evidence before the magistrate’s court of how UK law discriminates against gay men in relation to the charges he faces.

He can also present evidence of the alleged “vile, distorted and exaggerated” media coverage he has received.

“Such evidence might have a bearing on the minister’s decision,” the High Court judgement noted.

“The appellant was entitled to demand that the magistrate receive it, and in this regard the proceedings were irregular.”

Tucker “was badly treated both by the prosecutor, as well as by the magistrate, who was driven by impatience and intemperate haste, to conclude the proceedings as quickly as he was able to without having due regard for the appellant’s procedural rights”.

Tucker has 15 days to present his evidence and the director of public prosecutions has 15 days to respond to it.

The magistrate must consider this further evidence and “shall thereafter submit the record of the proceedings together with such further evidence, and any report as he may deem necessary in respect thereof, as well as a copy of this judgment, to the Minister, as soon as possible, for his decision”.

Tucker, 55, has been fighting his extradition with a succession of lawyers since his March 2016 arrest.

He believes he has been falsely accused and will not get a fair trial in the UK where he faces 42 charges of sexual assault of boys under the age of 16. Most of the charges are related to non-consensual anal or oral sex with under-age boys which constitutes rape under current South African law.

Tucker was dubbed one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives after he fled the country in early 2000 while awaiting sentencing in a Bristol court on paedophile charges.

A few years later he popped up in Cape Town, quietly bought a house in Green Point not far from Reddam House School and retrained as a helicopter pilot despite three pending UK arrest warrants.

Tucker said he found his wanted status “a joke” as he had successfully renewed his British passport twice while living in Cape Town.