While TS Galaxy’s win against Kaizer Chiefs may have sent shockwaves through the South African football fraternity, there is one man that isn’t surprised at all by the historic win this month. Tim Sukazi, the owner of football minnows TS Galaxy, says that he knew well before kick-off that his team would be victorious against the Soweto giants.

“We spent a good amount of time preparing for this game and analysing every single detail of Kaizer Chiefs game,” says Sukazi.

“We looked at it from various angles, but we just couldn't see how Kaizer Chiefs were going to beat us to be honest.”

“We analysed the teams, man to man, team versus team, but there was no way that Chiefs were going to beat us. With all do respect they are a formidable team, but it just so happens that our team happens to be that good.”

Sukazi’s team pulled off one of the biggest shocks in South African football history when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

Zakhele Lepasa was the hero for the Witbank-based National First Division (NFD) side on the night, winning and converting an injury time penalty as Galaxy became the first side outside the top flight to win the R7 million prize.

Sukazi says the only way his team would have lost out on winning the Nedbank Cup was if his team wasn’t mentally strong on the night.

“We knew if we set our foot wrong on the day , it would be purely because of the mental aspect,” says Sukazi.

“We needed to work on it. The guys spent an entire week working on mental strength and it looks like we got it spot on because they were oozing with confidence as they took to the field that day.”

Sukazi also revealed that he had no doubts about Lepasa scoring the penalty, which proved to be the winning goal of the game.

“When he stepped up to take the kick , we knew he was going to score. We know him, and he is a confident boy.”

“As he stepped up to take the penalty, I knew that it was a spell to a change that was about to happen in SA football.

“I said it before and I will say it again, 18th May 2019, will go down in history as the day in which the SA football landscape was redefined . That was the moment , so seeing it live as it was about to happen was unbelievable.”

Aside from the confidence that runs through the club, Sukazi said their motivation to not disappoint millions of South Africans pushed them past the finishing line.

“We were not worried or afraid of facing Kaizer Chiefs,” says Sukazi.

“The only big worry for us was the possibility of us disappointing the millions of South Africans who believed in us. For some strange reason the country believed that TS Galaxy would beat Chiefs.”

“I kept on asking people why do you think that an NFD side will win the mighty Kaizer Chiefs. Most of you haven't seen us play, so why do you have so much of faith and confidence in us?.”

“You don't want to establish a brand in this way and then fail millions of South Africans when you start on it, so that was our biggest worry.

What makes TS Galaxy’s cup final win so remarkable, is that the team was only established a mere ten months ago.

“To win the Nedbank Cup is quite overwhelming to be honest, for a number of reasons.”

“It’s a new club .We are within our formative years in the professional ranks . We less than ten months. We won this and in the process broke many records.

“There's never been a team with all SA born players to win a championship like this and we did it. We also are the first national or lower division side to win it.”

Sukazi, also revealed that he had a mere six weeks to put together an entire team, including technical staff and a manager.

“I had to assemble this team in just six weeks. We got the licence on July 1st 2018 and the league start date was 19th August. I had six weeks to prepare, and all I had was a piece of paper which was our license, not a single player or any coaching staff for that matter.

“We had to also prepare a team for pre season, and had to get a team to play at pro level in six weeks.

“It was a daunting task to be honest, a very risky step because if you get it wrong you will relegate the club.”

But Sukazi says he now feels vindicated for the bold and brave risks he took in establishing TS Galaxy.

“I feel so vindicated having taken what many saw as a huge risk under those circumstances.

“However I’m fair to myself and realistic. This is just the beginning for the club, we are in the teething phase and haven't gone anywhere with the cub as yet.”

“Nine or ten months is nothing in the life of a football club, this is just the beginning, our next step is to compete at the CAF Confederations Cup, and to win the National first division league so that we can get into PSL.”

“The club has proven more than once that it doesn't belong to NFD, this is a club that deserves to be in the PSL.”

However with the club enjoying tremendous success this season, it is inevitable that PSL clubs will come knocking on the door for TS Galaxy’s best players.

Sukazi has no qualms about allowing his best players to leave.

“This club thrives on human spirit more than anything else. So we would be happy to give them the opportunity to achieve much better than we can afford in the NFD.

“But even if this happens, I can assure all our fans that next season we will have a stronger team than the one that won the Nedbank Cup.”

The Saturday Star